Russia Will Be Ready to Revive Grain Deal When All Agreements Implemented – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference after bilateral talks that Russia is ready to revive the Black Sea grain deal and will do so immediately when all agreements are implemented.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference after bilateral talks that Russia is ready to revive the Black Sea grain deal and will do so immediately when all agreements are implemented. He added that Russia would continue to export food and fertilizers. Western countries have lied to Russia about the implementation of the grain deal obligation, Putin stressed.Putin said that Russia has always been, will be a reliable and responsible supplier of gas, intends to continue supplying gas to Turkiye and third countries.He added that relations between Russia and Turkiye are developing successfully in all areas and that the meeting was successful. According to Putin, there is a tendency to use national currencies in settlements between Russia and Turkiye, and the share of euros and dollars is decreasing.

