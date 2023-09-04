https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russia-will-be-reliable-supplier-of-gas-and-continue-providing-gas-to-turkiye---putin-1113111521.html
Russia Will Be Ready to Revive Grain Deal When All Agreements Implemented – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference after bilateral talks that Russia is ready to revive the Black Sea grain deal and will do so immediately when all agreements are implemented.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a press conference after bilateral talks that Russia is ready to revive the Black Sea grain deal
and will do so immediately when all agreements are implemented. He added that Russia would continue to export food and fertilizers.
Western countries have lied to Russia about the implementation of the grain deal obligation, Putin stressed.
Putin said that Russia has always been, will be a reliable and responsible supplier of gas, intends to continue supplying gas to Turkiye and third countries.
"I would like to emphasize that Russia has been and will continue to be a reliable and responsible supplier of gas. We intend to continue supplying the Turkish economy with this cheap but highly efficient and environmentally friendly fuel. Moreover, we are ready to export gas in transit through Turkiye to consumers in third countries, wherever our partners are interested," Putin said after talks with Turkish President Recep Erdogan.
He added that relations between Russia and Turkiye are developing successfully in all areas and that the meeting was successful.
"The cooperation between Russia and Turkiye, which is based on the principles of good neighborliness, partnership and mutual benefit, is successfully developing in all areas. Today's talks, as always, were held in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere," Putin said.
According to Putin, there is a tendency to use national currencies
in settlements between Russia and Turkiye, and the share of euros and dollars is decreasing.