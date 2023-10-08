https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/us-senator-says-will-move-forward-bill-to-replenish-israels-iron-dome-system-1114010551.html

US Senator Says Will Move Forward Bill to Replenish Israel's Iron Dome System

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin said he "intends to move forward legislation at the first opportunity that will focus on providing Israel what it needs to defend itself".

Cardin also urges consideration for supplemental funding for Israel’s defense. According to a senior US administration official, President Joe Biden, during a call on Saturday, did not discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anything in particular about emergency US funding to restock Israel's air defense systems. Biden, in earlier remarks, mentioned that he spoke to members of Congress about the situation in Israel. A senior US administration official, on the question about whether the lack of a House speaker will affect the United States' ability to provide additional aid to Israel, said it is something US officials have been discussing and a unique situation they will have to work through. House Republicans are expected to narrow down their choice this coming week on who will lead the lower chamber, but a full vote to elect a new speaker is not guaranteed. Republican Congressman Jim Jordan and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise are among the top candidates to be the next speaker. Israel was hit by an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. The Israeli army said Hamas fired more than 3,000 rockets, adding that dozens of Hamas troops infiltrated border areas in southern Israel. The Israeli military has since sent troops to the southern territories to reconquer them from the Palestinian forces. Israeli media reported earlier in the day that over 300 people were killed and more than 1,500 others were injured in Israel as a result of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. At the same time, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that more than 195 people have been killed and over 1,600 injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

