Iran, Sudan Agree to Resume Diplomatic Ties, Reopen Embassies

Iran and Sudan have agreed to resume their diplomatic ties after a seven-year pause and intend to exchange embassies in the near future, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and Sudan, following contacts between high-ranking officials on both sides, have agreed to resume diplomatic relations," the ministry wrote on Telegram. The governments of both countries have also agreed to develop friendly bilateral relations based on respect for each other's sovereignty, equality, mutual interests and peaceful coexistence, the ministry added. Iran and Sudan have further agreed to take steps to reopen their embassies in each other's countries in the near future and exchange envoys to study ways of expanding partnership, the ministry also said. Sudan severed diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after Saudi Arabian diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. In early July, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Sudanese counterpart, Ali Al-Sadiq, held talks on the sidelines of a conference of representatives of the Non-Aligned Movement member states, meeting for the first time after diplomatic relations between the countries were severed.

