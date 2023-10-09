International
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Accuses West of Double Standards on World Conflicts
Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Accuses West of Double Standards on World Conflicts
middle east crisis, israel-hamas conflict, hamas crisis
middle east crisis, israel-hamas conflict, hamas crisis

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Accuses West of Double Standards on World Conflicts

09:00 GMT 09.10.2023
"The Western powers quickly provided support in the Ukraine crisis. However, they disregarded Palestine completely. This happens despite recent events in Palestine that have been catastrophic, leading to significant loss of life on both sides, with thousands injured and extensive property damage," Ahmad Zahid was quoted by the local newspaper as saying during his address to the parliament.
He also said that double standards applied to the situation questioned the fairness of international law enforcement, adding that the West turned a blind eye to violence during the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"May the ongoing conflict be resolved, and the world must collectively play its role and responsibility, regardless of any particular interests," Ahmad Zahid said.
