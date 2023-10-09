International
LIVE: Lavrov, Arab League Chief Hold Presser After Talks on Hamas-Israel Conflict
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/opec-expects-world-oil-demand-to-increase-by-106mln-bpd-to-1102mln-bpd-by-2028-1114034716.html
OPEC Expects World Oil Demand to Increase by 10.6Mln Bpd to 110.2Mln Bpd by 2028
OPEC Expects World Oil Demand to Increase by 10.6Mln Bpd to 110.2Mln Bpd by 2028
OPEC expects a significant growth in world oil demand by 2028, predicting an increase by 10.6 million barrels per day to 110.2 million barrels per day, the organization said in its World Oil Outlook 2045 on Monday.
2023-10-09T10:57+0000
2023-10-09T10:57+0000
economy
oil
opec
organisation for economic cooperation and development (oecd)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104940/32/1049403242_0:214:2272:1492_1920x0_80_0_0_2d0d9298bec930614b8ddef3834f814b.jpg
"Global oil demand is set to reach a level of 110.2 million barrels a day (mb/d) in 2028, representing an increase of 10.6 mb/d compared to 2022. Non-OECD oil demand is expected to increase by a robust 10.1 mb/d, reaching a level of 63.7 mb/d by 2028. OECD demand will also increase by 0.5 mb/d over the medium-term," the report read. In the long-term, the organization expects global oil demand to increase by more than 16 million barrels per day between 2022 and 2045, rising from 99.6 million barrels per day in 2022 to 116 million barrels per day in 2045, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/expansion-of-brics-to-be-very-important-for-energy-sector---venezuelan-foreign-minister-1113643122.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104940/32/1049403242_0:0:2272:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_f41cb6cce718f33ad430ee23da85f0a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
opec, oil demand, oil demand outlook, forecast, oil forecast
opec, oil demand, oil demand outlook, forecast, oil forecast

OPEC Expects World Oil Demand to Increase by 10.6Mln Bpd to 110.2Mln Bpd by 2028

10:57 GMT 09.10.2023
© Flickr / Enrico StrocchiNorth Sea oil rig
North Sea oil rig - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2023
© Flickr / Enrico Strocchi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - OPEC expects a significant growth in world oil demand by 2028, predicting an increase by 10.6 million barrels per day to 110.2 million barrels per day, the organization said in its World Oil Outlook 2045 on Monday.
"Global oil demand is set to reach a level of 110.2 million barrels a day (mb/d) in 2028, representing an increase of 10.6 mb/d compared to 2022. Non-OECD oil demand is expected to increase by a robust 10.1 mb/d, reaching a level of 63.7 mb/d by 2028. OECD demand will also increase by 0.5 mb/d over the medium-term," the report read.
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, left center, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, talk after a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
World
BRICS Expansion Crucial With Over 80% of World's Oil Reserves to Be Included - Venezuelan FM
25 September, 05:52 GMT
In the long-term, the organization expects global oil demand to increase by more than 16 million barrels per day between 2022 and 2045, rising from 99.6 million barrels per day in 2022 to 116 million barrels per day in 2045, the report added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала