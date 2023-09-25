https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/expansion-of-brics-to-be-very-important-for-energy-sector---venezuelan-foreign-minister-1113643122.html

BRICS Expansion Crucial With Over 80% of World's Oil Reserves to Be Included - Venezuelan FM

The expansion of BRICS is very important especially for energy sector, as after the inclusion of new members the bloc will account for over 80% of global oil reserves and production, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York.

"The expansion of BRICS is extremely important, particularly in the energy sector, since we are talking about the fact that with the accession of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and countries such as Venezuela in the future, more than 80% of the world's oil reserves and its production will fall within the scope of BRICS," Gil said. Moreover, BRICS's member states will collectively be the world's key energy consumer, he added. All in all, Venezuela's foreign minister sees BRICS's expansion as an "ideal alliance of perfect complementarity." Venezuela hopes to become a member of the BRICS bloc soon, as it sees support for its application from all member states, including Russia, Yvan Gil said.He said Venezuela was already working in all BRICS commissions and exchanging information with the members.Venezuela and Russia will soon hold a meeting of the high-level intergovernmental commission and discuss military-technical cooperation, Venezuelan Foreign Minister said.He also said that the commission has a dedicated sub-commission discussing specifically the possibility of opening a Kalashnikov plant in Venezuela.Many European, Asian and American companies have shown interest in cooperation with Venezuela in different sectors, including energy, Yvan Gil said adding that the Latin American country is on its way to becoming the fourth-largest gas reserve soon.The foreign minister pointed to a recent gas investments initiative called Global Gateway Investment Agenda, which was agreed by the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States at their summit in July.Venezuela has discussed unconditional lifting of unilateral sanctions against the country with "all members of the international system," including the United States, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil added.He said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tasked a team, led by parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez, with negotiating specifically with the US and US-supported opposition."While the negotiations run their natural course, Venezuela keeps faith that Washington will return to reason and will lift sanctions immediately," Gil said.He also said that Venezuela has held a range of "positive" bilateral and multilateral meetings at the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, taking place in New York from September 18-26."We have deployed our Bolivarian peace diplomacy. The meetings were very positive and we have found an atmosphere of support for the [Venezuelan] government, primarily with regard to the issue of lifting unilateral coercive measures and sanctions against our country," the top Venezuelan diplomat added.Venezuela supports the scenario of a negotiated solution to the crisis in Ukraine, as it believes that weapon supplies and other tools of conflict protraction cannot bring about positive outcomes, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil stressed."Venezuela joins the call that diplomacy must prevail over weapon supplies and the artificial protraction of the conflict, which does not lead to any positive results," he said.The top Venezuelan diplomat said that the security of the Eastern European region should be achieved via diplomatic agreements and expressed support for the initiatives that can produce peace, including those suggested by China, Belarus, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa.

