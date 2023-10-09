https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/pro-palestinian-solidarity-rally-canceled-in-berlin-1114048208.html

Pro-Palestinian Solidarity Rally Canceled in Berlin

Pro-Palestinian Solidarity Rally Canceled in Berlin

A pro-Palestinian rally that was initially scheduled to take place near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday has been canceled, according to the city’s police website.

The "Rally in Solidarity with the Palestinian Population of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Prisoners in Israel" was due to begin in Pariser Platz late in the afternoon. A German magazine reported that 100 participants signed up for the event before the registration was withdrawn. Berlin police website shows that another "Demonstration in Solidarity with Palestine" is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday (14:00 GMT). Participants will gather in Richardplatz in Neukoelln district and march toward Kottbusser Tor square in central Kreuzberg district. No new rallies of solidarity with Israel have been registered. Thousands demonstrated in support of Israel on Sunday, a day after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared up anew. Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, prompting retaliation from Israel against the Palestinian exclave, home to more than 2 million. Israel's security cabinet officially declared a state of war on Sunday.

