International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/pro-palestinian-solidarity-rally-canceled-in-berlin-1114048208.html
Pro-Palestinian Solidarity Rally Canceled in Berlin
Pro-Palestinian Solidarity Rally Canceled in Berlin
A pro-Palestinian rally that was initially scheduled to take place near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday has been canceled, according to the city’s police website.
2023-10-09T18:11+0000
2023-10-09T18:11+0000
world
israel
europe
palestine
hamas
berlin
brandenburg gate
palestinian authority
germany
rally
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114047871_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd976ec8579d8111cafbebd28c2fa1b.jpg
The "Rally in Solidarity with the Palestinian Population of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Prisoners in Israel" was due to begin in Pariser Platz late in the afternoon. A German magazine reported that 100 participants signed up for the event before the registration was withdrawn. Berlin police website shows that another "Demonstration in Solidarity with Palestine" is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday (14:00 GMT). Participants will gather in Richardplatz in Neukoelln district and march toward Kottbusser Tor square in central Kreuzberg district. No new rallies of solidarity with Israel have been registered. Thousands demonstrated in support of Israel on Sunday, a day after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared up anew. Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, prompting retaliation from Israel against the Palestinian exclave, home to more than 2 million. Israel's security cabinet officially declared a state of war on Sunday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/french-police-record-dozens-of-anti-semitic-acts-amid-israeli-palestinian-crisis-1114047272.html
israel
palestine
berlin
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114047871_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_512b9a7e2862e94d214295343a6d74c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, palestine, hamas, gaza strip, berlin, germany, rally in support
israel, palestine, hamas, gaza strip, berlin, germany, rally in support

Pro-Palestinian Solidarity Rally Canceled in Berlin

18:11 GMT 09.10.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankBrandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2023
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A pro-Palestinian rally that was initially scheduled to take place near Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Wednesday has been canceled, according to the city’s police website.
The "Rally in Solidarity with the Palestinian Population of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Prisoners in Israel" was due to begin in Pariser Platz late in the afternoon.
A German magazine reported that 100 participants signed up for the event before the registration was withdrawn.
Berlin police website shows that another "Demonstration in Solidarity with Palestine" is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday (14:00 GMT). Participants will gather in Richardplatz in Neukoelln district and march toward Kottbusser Tor square in central Kreuzberg district.
No new rallies of solidarity with Israel have been registered. Thousands demonstrated in support of Israel on Sunday, a day after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flared up anew.
Police officers stand guard during a demonstration in Paris - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2023
World
French Police Record Dozens of Anti-Semitic Acts Amid Israeli-Palestinian Crisis
17:49 GMT
Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, prompting retaliation from Israel against the Palestinian exclave, home to more than 2 million. Israel's security cabinet officially declared a state of war on Sunday.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала