https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/french-police-record-dozens-of-anti-semitic-acts-amid-israeli-palestinian-crisis-1114047272.html
French Police Record Dozens of Anti-Semitic Acts Amid Israeli-Palestinian Crisis
French Police Record Dozens of Anti-Semitic Acts Amid Israeli-Palestinian Crisis
French police recorded a dozen anti-Semitic acts after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict aggravated over the weekend, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated on Monday.
2023-10-09T17:49+0000
2023-10-09T17:49+0000
2023-10-09T18:05+0000
israel-hamas conflict
israel-gaza conflict
gerald darmanin
france
palestine
israel
hamas
europe
world
antisemitism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106829729_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_f41fb0b88be0b40196790d56293458f5.jpg
"We saw a dozen anti-Semitic acts over the weekend, for example graffiti-spraying, phone threats, people approaching places of worship," Darmanin told a French radio station. Police reacted promptly, making numerous detentions, the minister stressed. They were also alerted 700 times to illicit online content and are carrying out multiple investigations. Later in the day, after a meeting with representatives of the Israeli community, Darmanin said that French authorities had launched 44 investigations into anti-Semitic threats on social media and that 10 people had been detained during anti-Semitic protest actions. On Saturday, Darmanin ordered police to step up their presence near Jewish schools and synagogues, particularly in Paris and the capital region, after the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, Israel declared a state of war with Hamas. Hundreds of deaths have been reported on both sides.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/1114027640.html
france
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/1e/1106829729_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3a940906f72f74201499a11d0832bc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
anti-semitic threats, french police, antisemitism in france, anti-semitic protest, anti-semitic act, antisemitism, antisemitism in france, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
anti-semitic threats, french police, antisemitism in france, anti-semitic protest, anti-semitic act, antisemitism, antisemitism in france, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
French Police Record Dozens of Anti-Semitic Acts Amid Israeli-Palestinian Crisis
17:49 GMT 09.10.2023 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 09.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French police recorded a dozen anti-Semitic acts after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict aggravated over the weekend, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated on Monday.
"We saw a dozen anti-Semitic acts over the weekend, for example graffiti-spraying, phone threats, people approaching places of worship," Darmanin told a French radio station.
Police reacted promptly, making numerous detentions, the minister stressed. They were also alerted 700 times to illicit online content and are carrying out multiple investigations.
Later in the day, after a meeting with representatives of the Israeli community
, Darmanin said that French authorities had launched 44 investigations into anti-Semitic threats on social media and that 10 people had been detained during anti-Semitic protest actions.
On Saturday, Darmanin ordered police to step up their presence near Jewish schools and synagogues, particularly in Paris and the capital region, after the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack
against Israel from the Gaza Strip.
On Sunday, Israel declared a state of war with Hamas
. Hundreds of deaths have been reported on both sides.