French Police Record Dozens of Anti-Semitic Acts Amid Israeli-Palestinian Crisis

French police recorded a dozen anti-Semitic acts after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict aggravated over the weekend, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin stated on Monday.

2023-10-09T17:49+0000

"We saw a dozen anti-Semitic acts over the weekend, for example graffiti-spraying, phone threats, people approaching places of worship," Darmanin told a French radio station. Police reacted promptly, making numerous detentions, the minister stressed. They were also alerted 700 times to illicit online content and are carrying out multiple investigations. Later in the day, after a meeting with representatives of the Israeli community, Darmanin said that French authorities had launched 44 investigations into anti-Semitic threats on social media and that 10 people had been detained during anti-Semitic protest actions. On Saturday, Darmanin ordered police to step up their presence near Jewish schools and synagogues, particularly in Paris and the capital region, after the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, Israel declared a state of war with Hamas. Hundreds of deaths have been reported on both sides.

