https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/russia-warned-about-us-weapons-for-ukraine-ending-on-black-market-months-before-bloodbath-in-israel-1114040821.html
Russia Warned About US Weapons for Ukraine Ending on Black Market Months Before Bloodbath in Israel
Russia Warned About US Weapons for Ukraine Ending on Black Market Months Before Bloodbath in Israel
Hours after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israeli populations and forces, some commentators started suggesting that Palestinian militants might be... 09.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-09T15:24+0000
2023-10-09T15:24+0000
2023-10-09T16:34+0000
world
hamas
ukraine
weapons
warning
israel-hamas conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114043072_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_56e3916ab496831aff6f6e27fb1e9dce.jpg
As Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets and infiltrated areas bordering the Gaza Strip, killing Israeli security personnel and taking hostages, international observers have started raising concerns about the origins of their weapons.One of them is US House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who suggested that Hamas may be using US weapons that were either abandoned by US forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 or supplied to the regime in Kiev by the Biden administration since February 2022. She is yet to provide any evidence to back up her claims, however.Long before such concerns were raised in the West, Russia's Foreign Ministry had repeatedly warned in public that weaponry eagerly provided by the US and NATO to Ukraine may find its way to the global black market.During a briefing on August 2, for example, Zakharova stated that it has become harder for OSCE member states that supply arms to Kiev to conceal the ever-increasing number of instances of these weapons being stolen and resold on the black market.“Where and when these weapons supplied to Ukraine by the ‘bleeding-heart’ alliance of Western states are going to surface is an open question. But it is already taking place. Innocent people in any corner of the world, even their own citizens, may end up in the crosshairs of a Czech or a Belgian gun,” she said. “But the EU and NATO states consistently ignore the threat (...) both in Ukraine and abroad.”She added at the time that, “in light of a high risk of such consequences,” one can accuse Western states of condoning violence elsewhere.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/where-do-western-weapons-sent-to-kiev-actually-end-up-1111728757.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114043072_174:0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9459dbb152ca580b14f4017c8c0be11e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hamas, ukraine, weapons, warning, israel-hamas conflict
hamas, ukraine, weapons, warning, israel-hamas conflict
Russia Warned About US Weapons for Ukraine Ending on Black Market Months Before Bloodbath in Israel
15:24 GMT 09.10.2023 (Updated: 16:34 GMT 09.10.2023)
Hours after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israeli populations and forces, some commentators started suggesting that Palestinian militants might be using weapons procured from Ukraine.
As Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets and infiltrated areas bordering the Gaza Strip, killing Israeli security personnel and taking hostages, international observers have started raising concerns about the origins of their weapons
.
One of them is US House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who suggested
that Hamas may be using US weapons that were either abandoned by US forces during withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 or supplied to the regime in Kiev by the Biden administration since February 2022. She is yet to provide any evidence to back up her claims, however.
Long before such concerns were raised in the West, Russia's Foreign Ministry had repeatedly warned in public that weaponry
eagerly provided by the US and NATO to Ukraine may find its way to the global black market.
“I’ve been talking for a year and a half during Russian Foreign Ministry briefings about weapons supplied by NATO and the US to Zelensky spreading across black markets. I’ve even pinpointed the reason for it – corruption in Ukraine and corruption link between Washington and Kiev. I spoke about it, I warned about it, I asked foreign media outlets to look into it,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote in a social media post on October 9.
During a briefing on August 2, for example, Zakharova stated that it has become harder for OSCE member states that supply arms to Kiev to conceal the ever-increasing number of instances of these weapons being stolen and resold on the black market.
“Where and when these weapons supplied to Ukraine by the ‘bleeding-heart’ alliance of Western states are going to surface is an open question. But it is already taking place. Innocent people in any corner of the world, even their own citizens, may end up in the crosshairs of a Czech or a Belgian gun,” she said. “But the EU and NATO states consistently ignore the threat (...) both in Ukraine and abroad.”
She added at the time that, “in light of a high risk of such consequences,” one can accuse Western states of condoning violence elsewhere.