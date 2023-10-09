https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/trend-towards-decrease-in-supply-of-weapons-from-west-to-ukraine-inevitable---kremlin-1114033818.html
The trend towards the decrease in supply of Western weapons to Ukraine is inevitable as the money tends to run out, while new needs also arise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
“As for these jealous statements that are already being issued from Kiev, and so on, we have repeatedly said that the process of pumping up the Kiev regime with weapons .. one way or another will go into a downward trend, this will inevitably happen, because technical capabilities have their limits, money tends to run out, new needs arise for where to direct funds,” Peskov told reporters. When asked about the affect of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Russia’s special military operation, Peskov said that the operation is “an independent process,” adding that “everything goes according to plan.”
News
