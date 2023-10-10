https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/biden-says-us-will-make-sure-israel-has-everything-it-needs-to-respond-to-hamas-attacks-1114075932.html
The United States will ensure that Israel has everything it needs in its response to the attacks by Hamas, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
"We stand with Israel. We will make sure it has everything it needs to respond to this attack," Biden stressed at the White House press conference.The US is sending additional military systems to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish its Iron Dome air defense system, the president stated.The president also noted that at least 14 Americans have been killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend.The president stated that the US would deploy additional experts to help Israel secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens.
19:04 GMT 10.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will ensure that Israel has everything it needs in its response to the attacks by Hamas, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
"We stand with Israel. We will make sure it has everything it needs to respond to this attack
," Biden stressed at the White House press conference.
The US is sending additional military systems to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish its Iron Dome air defense system
, the president stated.
"We're surging additional military systems including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Iron Dome... We're gonna make sure that Israel does not run out of these critical assets," Biden said.
The president also noted that at least 14 Americans have been killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend
.
"Among them [the victims], at least 14 American citizens killed," Biden highlighted.
The president stated that the US would deploy additional experts to help Israel secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens.
"We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas, I'm directing my team to share intelligence and deploy additional experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts," Biden said.