https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/biden-says-us-will-make-sure-israel-has-everything-it-needs-to-respond-to-hamas-attacks-1114075932.html

Biden Says US 'Will Make Sure' Israel Has Everything it Needs to Respond to Hamas Attacks

Biden Says US 'Will Make Sure' Israel Has Everything it Needs to Respond to Hamas Attacks

The United States will ensure that Israel has everything it needs in its response to the attacks by Hamas, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

2023-10-10T19:04+0000

2023-10-10T19:04+0000

2023-10-10T19:10+0000

world

joe biden

us

israel

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

us military aid

military aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113784430_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e36217c803a9485e080a0721b690abda.jpg

"We stand with Israel. We will make sure it has everything it needs to respond to this attack," Biden stressed at the White House press conference.The US is sending additional military systems to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish its Iron Dome air defense system, the president stated.The president also noted that at least 14 Americans have been killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend.The president stated that the US would deploy additional experts to help Israel secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-lawmakers-introduce-bill-to-provide-2bln-for-israels-air-defense---congresswoman-1114075668.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, us military aid, us aid to israel, us support, financial aid, israeli air defense, us assistance to israel, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of israel, hamas attack on israel, iron dome, iron dome vulnerability, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, hamas attack, israeli strikes, hamas attack