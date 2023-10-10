https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/data-indicates-gulf-stream-is-warming-and-shifting-closer-to-american-coastline-1114060421.html

Data Indicates Gulf Stream is Warming and Shifting Closer to American Coastline

Data Indicates Gulf Stream is Warming and Shifting Closer to American Coastline

The warm Gulf Stream current that flows from the Caribbean to Scandinavia has long been a concern for some climatologists, who argue that global warming could ironically cause its collapse and bring icy winters to northern Europe.

2023-10-10T13:42+0000

2023-10-10T13:42+0000

2023-10-10T13:42+0000

gulf stream

science & tech

beyond politics

north america

climate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114062326_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d36a71d3ea0e071526e118f7f30b28e0.jpg

Oceanographers have said that there are signs the Gulf Stream is warming and shifting its path closer to the North American coast, and that this is proof of climate change.A new paper published in the popular science journal Nature Climate Change, collated some 25,000 temperature and salinity readings over 22 years from the ocean current, which flows from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean northeast past the US, Canada and Greenland to the Norwegian ea.The study was led by physical oceanographers Robert Todd and Alice Ren from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI).The scientist noted that the greatest temperature increase was seen in the ocean layer nearest the surface, which warmed by around 1° centigrade over the past two decades."One of the triumphs of this paper is that it provides observational confirmation of something that numerical simulations have predicted in a warming climate," Todd stressed.The study took data from the Argo program, a network of 4,000 sensor floats that drift across the ocean while descending to up to 2,000 meters before rising to the surface, along with autonomous Spray underwater "glider" craft which the team launched from the Florida coats every two months.The Gulf Stream significantly influences temperatures in the far North Atlantic, keeping Britain and Ireland much warmer in winter than continental climates at similar latitudes in Canada or Russia.Some climatologists have warned that global warming could weaken the current, ironically leading to colder weather in the North Atlantic region. But one study has found that the Gulf Stream was actually getting stronger and warmer, heating the Arctic in the process.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/scientists-claim-conclusive-unambiguous-proof-of-gulf-stream-weakening-1113867025.html

gulf stream

north america

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

gulf stream current, gulf stream weakening and collapse, climate change, global warming