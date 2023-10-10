International
Israeli Defense Forces Say Killed Hamas Economy Minister
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/finland-to-conduct-first-surveillance-flight-within-nato-in-baltics-on-tuesday-1114065442.html
Finland to Conduct First Surveillance Flight Within NATO in Baltics on Tuesday
Finland to Conduct First Surveillance Flight Within NATO in Baltics on Tuesday
The Finnish Defense Forces have said they would conduct on Tuesday a surveillance flight over the Baltic countries for the first time since Helsinki joined NATO in April.
2023-10-10T12:46+0000
2023-10-10T12:46+0000
military
baltics
finland
nato
europe
us
sweden
us air force
nato expansion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103140/69/1031406932_0:292:5599:3441_1920x0_80_0_0_6884531fad3d1eb6f400791215c1915e.jpg
Earlier this year, surveillance flights were carried out in Finnish airspace by military aircraft of the United States and Sweden. The flight is designed to develop the interoperability of the country's defense forces, improve awareness, and strengthen national defense, the statement read. The Finnish Defense Forces said they would not disclose details of the flight for operational security reasons. Finland, along with Sweden, abandoned its long-term neutrality and submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkiye.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/russias-border-with-nato-countries-grows-after-finland-joins-alliance-1109118718.html
finland
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103140/69/1031406932_311:0:5288:3733_1920x0_80_0_0_8650f65a8d214fca94e8877384ddf85a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finnish defense forces, finland, air surveillance, nato, finland, finnish forces, finnish air force, finland in nato, baltic countries, baltics, surveillance flight, finnish airspace
finnish defense forces, finland, air surveillance, nato, finland, finnish forces, finnish air force, finland in nato, baltic countries, baltics, surveillance flight, finnish airspace

Finland to Conduct First Surveillance Flight Within NATO in Baltics on Tuesday

12:46 GMT 10.10.2023
© Photo : puolustusvoimat.fiFinnish air force F-18 Hornet aircraft
Finnish air force F-18 Hornet aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
© Photo : puolustusvoimat.fi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish Defense Forces have said they would conduct on Tuesday a surveillance flight over the Baltic countries for the first time since Helsinki joined NATO in April.
Earlier this year, surveillance flights were carried out in Finnish airspace by military aircraft of the United States and Sweden.

"The Finnish Defence Forces will conduct a surveillance flight in the Baltics – in the airspace of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on 10 October 2023," the military said in a statement.

russia finland border cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
Multimedia
Russia's Border With NATO Countries Grows After Finland Joins Alliance
4 April, 16:14 GMT
The flight is designed to develop the interoperability of the country's defense forces, improve awareness, and strengthen national defense, the statement read.
The Finnish Defense Forces said they would not disclose details of the flight for operational security reasons.
Finland, along with Sweden, abandoned its long-term neutrality and submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkiye.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала