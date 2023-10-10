https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/finland-to-conduct-first-surveillance-flight-within-nato-in-baltics-on-tuesday-1114065442.html

Finland to Conduct First Surveillance Flight Within NATO in Baltics on Tuesday

The Finnish Defense Forces have said they would conduct on Tuesday a surveillance flight over the Baltic countries for the first time since Helsinki joined NATO in April.

Earlier this year, surveillance flights were carried out in Finnish airspace by military aircraft of the United States and Sweden. The flight is designed to develop the interoperability of the country's defense forces, improve awareness, and strengthen national defense, the statement read. The Finnish Defense Forces said they would not disclose details of the flight for operational security reasons. Finland, along with Sweden, abandoned its long-term neutrality and submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary and Turkiye.

