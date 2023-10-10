https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/finland-to-conduct-first-surveillance-flight-within-nato-in-baltics-on-tuesday-1114065442.html
Finland to Conduct First Surveillance Flight Within NATO in Baltics on Tuesday
The Finnish Defense Forces have said they would conduct on Tuesday a surveillance flight over the Baltic countries for the first time since Helsinki joined NATO in April.
Earlier this year, surveillance flights were carried out in Finnish airspace by military aircraft of the United States and Sweden.
finland
sweden
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish Defense Forces have said they would conduct on Tuesday a surveillance flight over the Baltic countries for the first time since Helsinki joined NATO in April.
Earlier this year, surveillance flights were carried out in Finnish airspace by military aircraft of the United States and Sweden.
"The Finnish Defence Forces will conduct a surveillance flight in the Baltics – in the airspace of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia on 10 October 2023," the military said in a statement.
The flight is designed to develop the interoperability of the country's defense forces, improve awareness, and strengthen national defense, the statement read.
The Finnish Defense Forces said they would not disclose details of the flight for operational security reasons.
Finland, along with Sweden
, abandoned its long-term neutrality and submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance
in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending ratification by Hungary
and Turkiye
.