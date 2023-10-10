https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/health-ministry-in-gaza-strip-calls-for-opening-of-corridor-for-urgent-medicine-supplies-1114056475.html

Health Ministry in Gaza Strip Calls for Opening of Corridor for Urgent Medicine Supplies

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday called for the opening of a safe corridor to ensure supplies of urgent medical aid to local hospitals amid a severe shortage of medicines in the enclave after Israeli attacks.

"We call on the relevant authorities to open a safe corridor for the delivery of urgent medical assistance to hospitals in the Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a statement. On Monday, the head of the health ministry, Medhat Abbas, said in an interview with the Western newspaper that the Gaza Strip would run out of medical supplies in a few days, with thousands of those wounded as a result of Israeli attacks and taken to Gaza hospitals facing acute shortages of medicines. Palestinian movement Hamas launched on Saturday a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war and put the Palestinian enclave under a full blockade. Both Israel and Palestine have so far reported hundreds of dead and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.

