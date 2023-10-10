https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/imf-raises-russia-2023-growth-forecast-by-07-points-to-22-1114058881.html

IMF Raises Russia 2023 Growth Forecast by 0.7 Points to 2.2%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday improved its 2023 economic growth forecast for Russia by 0.7 percentage points to 2.2% but downgraded its 2024 projection to 1.1%.

"The forecast for Russia is for a rise from –2.1 percent in 2022 to 2.2 percent in 2023, with an upward revision of 0.7 percentage point for 2023," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.The report attributed the rise in growth to a substantial fiscal stimulus, strong investment, and resilient consumption in the context of a tight labor market.In 2024, the IMF expects the Russian economy to expand by 1.1%, 0.2 percentage points down from April's forecast.Dismal Outlook for EurozoneThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its forecast for growth of the eurozone economy by 0.2 percentage points to 0.7% in 2023, according to a new World Economic Outlook (WEO) report published on Tuesday."Growth in the euro area is projected to fall from 3.3 percent in 2022 to 0.7 percent in 2023, before rising to 1.2 percent in 2024. The forecast is revised downward by 0.2 percentage point and 0.3 percentage point for 2023 and 2024, respectively, compared with July 2023 WEO Update projections," the report said.The IMF also projects that the German economy will contract by 0.5% in 2023 instead of 0.3%, according to the report.In France, the IMF predicts a growth of 1% instead of 0.8%, the report added.

