Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to "punish" Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to "phase out" Russian oil, coal and gas.
ECB Unexpectedly Raises Base Interest Rate to Record 4.5% Per Annum
ECB Unexpectedly Raises Base Interest Rate to Record 4.5% Per Annum
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it had raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to the record 4.5% per annum.
2023-09-14T13:19+0000
2023-09-14T13:19+0000
"The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively, with effect from 20 September 2023," the regulator said in a statement. The ECB also upgraded its forecast for inflation in 2023 from 5.4% to 5.6% and lowered its forecast for the eurozone GDP growth for 2023 from 0.9% to 0.7%. "They now expect the euro area economy to expand by 0.7% in 2023, 1.0% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025," the statement read.
ECB Unexpectedly Raises Base Interest Rate to Record 4.5% Per Annum

13:19 GMT 14.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it had raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to the record 4.5% per annum.
"The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively, with effect from 20 September 2023," the regulator said in a statement.
