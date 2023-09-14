https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/ecb-unexpectedly-raises-base-interest-rate-to-record-45-per-annum-1113371065.html

ECB Unexpectedly Raises Base Interest Rate to Record 4.5% Per Annum

ECB Unexpectedly Raises Base Interest Rate to Record 4.5% Per Annum

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it had raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to the record 4.5% per annum.

2023-09-14T13:19+0000

2023-09-14T13:19+0000

2023-09-14T13:19+0000

energy crisis in europe

european union (eu)

the european central bank (ecb)

inflation

monetary policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102777/93/1027779359_0:182:3500:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_d7448f32da8bcc94e0866e96ba7f9518.jpg

"The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively, with effect from 20 September 2023," the regulator said in a statement. The ECB also upgraded its forecast for inflation in 2023 from 5.4% to 5.6% and lowered its forecast for the eurozone GDP growth for 2023 from 0.9% to 0.7%. "They now expect the euro area economy to expand by 0.7% in 2023, 1.0% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/annual-inflation-in-germany-in-june-accelerates-to-64-from-61---statistical-office-1111809764.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230615/europe-could-face-more-severe-energy-crisis-next-winter--hungarian-fm-1111192668.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european monetary policy, eurozone, europe inflation, crisis in europe