ECB Unexpectedly Raises Base Interest Rate to Record 4.5% Per Annum

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it had raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points to the record 4.5% per annum.
"The Governing Council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will be increased to 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively, with effect from 20 September 2023," the regulator said in a statement. The ECB also upgraded its forecast for inflation in 2023 from 5.4% to 5.6% and lowered its forecast for the eurozone GDP growth for 2023 from 0.9% to 0.7%. "They now expect the euro area economy to expand by 0.7% in 2023, 1.0% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025," the statement read.
