Malaysia Uses National Currency in Trade With China, Indonesia, Thailand - Prime Minister

Indonesia, Thailand and China have agreed to use the Malaysian ringgit in bilateral trade with Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday.

A Malaysian newspaper reported on Tuesday that Malaysia negotiated the arrangement on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit that took place from September 4-7 in Jakarta. The wider use of ringgit helps to avert the currency's depreciation — an aspect that was underlined by Ibrahim. The minister acknowledged however that the value of the national currency had decreased by 6.5% compared to the US dollar this year, the report said. The ringgit traded 4.73 for 1 US dollar at 12:00 GMT.

