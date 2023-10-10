https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/moscow-says-conditions-for-yerevan-baku-exchange-of-captives-ripe-1114072058.html

Moscow Says Conditions for Yerevan-Baku Exchange of Captives Ripe

Moscow Says Conditions for Yerevan-Baku Exchange of Captives Ripe

The conditions are now ripe for the exchange of captives between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"We proceed from the fact that in any situation detained persons should be treated in accordance with the humanitarian law. We repeatedly called on the partners, both in bilateral and trilateral formats, to complete the 'all for all' exchange of captives. From our point of view, the conditions have well ripened for this," Zakharova said at a briefing. Moscow hopes the matter will be successfully resolved, she added. The Azeri military launched an offensive to seize control over Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, prompting tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians to flee across the border. Regional Karabakh authorities declared that the unrecognized state would cease to exist from January 1, 2024.

