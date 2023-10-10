International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/moscow-says-conditions-for-yerevan-baku-exchange-of-captives-ripe-1114072058.html
Moscow Says Conditions for Yerevan-Baku Exchange of Captives Ripe
Moscow Says Conditions for Yerevan-Baku Exchange of Captives Ripe
The conditions are now ripe for the exchange of captives between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
2023-10-10T15:38+0000
2023-10-10T15:38+0000
world
armenia
azerbaijan
nagorno-karabakh conflict
captives
exchange
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113771002_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4f53bc51f00016908424573da98ecbc4.jpg
"We proceed from the fact that in any situation detained persons should be treated in accordance with the humanitarian law. We repeatedly called on the partners, both in bilateral and trilateral formats, to complete the 'all for all' exchange of captives. From our point of view, the conditions have well ripened for this," Zakharova said at a briefing. Moscow hopes the matter will be successfully resolved, she added. The Azeri military launched an offensive to seize control over Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, prompting tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians to flee across the border. Regional Karabakh authorities declared that the unrecognized state would cease to exist from January 1, 2024.
armenia
azerbaijan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113771002_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_19695df1781b5d8b402802a026b689c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nagorno-karabakh conflict, armenia azerbaijan war 2023
nagorno-karabakh conflict, armenia azerbaijan war 2023

Moscow Says Conditions for Yerevan-Baku Exchange of Captives Ripe

15:38 GMT 10.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ani AbaghyanEthnic Armenians gather in hope to leave Nagorno-Karabakh region for Armenia in the center of Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Ethnic Armenians gather in hope to leave Nagorno-Karabakh region for Armenia in the center of Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ani Abaghyan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The conditions are now ripe for the exchange of captives between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"We proceed from the fact that in any situation detained persons should be treated in accordance with the humanitarian law. We repeatedly called on the partners, both in bilateral and trilateral formats, to complete the 'all for all' exchange of captives. From our point of view, the conditions have well ripened for this," Zakharova said at a briefing.
Moscow hopes the matter will be successfully resolved, she added.
The Azeri military launched an offensive to seize control over Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, prompting tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians to flee across the border. Regional Karabakh authorities declared that the unrecognized state would cease to exist from January 1, 2024.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала