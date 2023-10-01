International
Transportation of Nagorno-Karabakh Residents to Armenia Coming to End - Armenian Gov't
Transportation of Nagorno-Karabakh Residents to Armenia Coming to End - Armenian Gov't
The transportation of those wishing to leave Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia is coming to its "logical conclusion," Armenian government spokeswoman Nazeli Baghdasaryan said on Sunday, adding that all those who wanted to leave the breakaway region after the recent escalation had already done it.
"The intensity [of the flow] has significantly decreased. We can say that the last people wishing to move to Armenia have done so and the process is coming to its logical conclusion," Baghdasaryan said. Despite this fact, Yerevan will keep providing transportation for those wishing to leave the region. As many as 100,514 people from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia since the recent escalation last week, Baghdasaryan said, adding that temporary housing had been provided for 48,649 people. The exodus of Nagorno-Karabakh's almost exclusively Armenian population started last week, just a few days after Azerbaijan launched what it called "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in the breakaway region on September 19. With the mediation by Russian peacekeepers, Nagorno-Karabakh's authorities agreed to lay down arms and surrender all their weapons to Baku the next day. Armenia said it was not part of the talks. Azerbaijan's government pledged to make efforts to ensure the "integration" of those Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians who choose to remain in the region. On September 28, the latest elected leader of the breakaway region, Samvel Shahramanyan, officially dropped all claims to independence from Baku, announcing that the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, will officially cease to exist on January 1, 2024.
17:07 GMT 01.10.2023 (Updated: 17:37 GMT 01.10.2023)
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The transportation of those wishing to leave Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia is coming to its "logical conclusion," Armenian government spokeswoman Nazeli Baghdasaryan said on Sunday, adding that all those who wanted to leave the breakaway region after the recent escalation had already done it.
"The intensity [of the flow] has significantly decreased. We can say that the last people wishing to move to Armenia have done so and the process is coming to its logical conclusion," Baghdasaryan said.
Despite this fact, Yerevan will keep providing transportation for those wishing to leave the region.
As many as 100,514 people from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in Armenia since the recent escalation last week, Baghdasaryan said, adding that temporary housing had been provided for 48,649 people.
The exodus of Nagorno-Karabakh's almost exclusively Armenian population started last week, just a few days after Azerbaijan launched what it called "local-level anti-terrorist activities" in the breakaway region on September 19. With the mediation by Russian peacekeepers, Nagorno-Karabakh's authorities agreed to lay down arms and surrender all their weapons to Baku the next day. Armenia said it was not part of the talks. Azerbaijan's government pledged to make efforts to ensure the "integration" of those Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians who choose to remain in the region.
On September 28, the latest elected leader of the breakaway region, Samvel Shahramanyan, officially dropped all claims to independence from Baku, announcing that the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, will officially cease to exist on January 1, 2024.
