https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/nato-ready-to-assist-in-investigation-of-balticconector-gas-leak---finnish-president-1114067937.html
NATO Ready to Assist in Investigation of Balticconector Gas Leak - Finnish President
NATO Ready to Assist in Investigation of Balticconector Gas Leak - Finnish President
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and said that the alliance is ready to assist Helsinki in investigation into an incident with the Balticconector gas pipeline.
2023-10-10T13:47+0000
2023-10-10T13:47+0000
2023-10-10T13:47+0000
world
nato
sauli niinisto
jens stoltenberg
gas leak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102588/40/1025884064_0:16:4602:2605_1920x0_80_0_0_a97ffb30428c2d4bcaea43c3d74ad9e2.jpg
"The damage to the underwater infrastructure was taken seriously and an investigation into its cause has been ongoing since Sunday … It is likely that damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external influence," Niinisto said in a statement. The president added that the cause of the incident remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing in cooperation between Finland and Estonia. "We are also in constant contact with our allies and partners. Today I held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO is ready to assist in the investigation," Niinisto said.Earlier in October, Gasgrid Finland reported the shutdown of the Balticconnector pipeline citing a possible leak. Balticconnector is a gas pipeline that binds Finland and Estonia via the Gulf of Finland's seabed. It was commissioned in December 2019.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/resumption-of-operation-of-balticconnector-gas-pipeline-to-take-months--1114025153.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102588/40/1025884064_58:0:4278:3165_1920x0_80_0_0_392e81f0ab9e5b629fdd8850ff4a7b6e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
balticconector gas, balticconector gas pipeline, niinisto stoltenberg, niinisto balticconector
balticconector gas, balticconector gas pipeline, niinisto stoltenberg, niinisto balticconector
NATO Ready to Assist in Investigation of Balticconector Gas Leak - Finnish President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and said that the alliance is ready to assist Helsinki in investigation into an incident with the Balticconector gas pipeline.
"The damage to the underwater infrastructure was taken seriously and an investigation into its cause has been ongoing since Sunday … It is likely that damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external influence," Niinisto said in a statement.
The president added that the cause of the incident remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing in cooperation between Finland and Estonia.
"We are also in constant contact with our allies and partners. Today I held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO is ready to assist in the investigation," Niinisto said.
Earlier in October, Gasgrid Finland reported the shutdown of the Balticconnector pipeline citing a possible leak. Balticconnector is a gas pipeline that binds Finland and Estonia via the Gulf of Finland's seabed. It was commissioned in December 2019.