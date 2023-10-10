https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/nato-ready-to-assist-in-investigation-of-balticconector-gas-leak---finnish-president-1114067937.html

NATO Ready to Assist in Investigation of Balticconector Gas Leak - Finnish President

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and said that the alliance is ready to assist Helsinki in investigation into an incident with the Balticconector gas pipeline.

"The damage to the underwater infrastructure was taken seriously and an investigation into its cause has been ongoing since Sunday … It is likely that damage to both the gas pipeline and the telecommunications cable is the result of external influence," Niinisto said in a statement. The president added that the cause of the incident remains unknown, and the investigation is ongoing in cooperation between Finland and Estonia. "We are also in constant contact with our allies and partners. Today I held talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO is ready to assist in the investigation," Niinisto said.Earlier in October, Gasgrid Finland reported the shutdown of the Balticconnector pipeline citing a possible leak. Balticconnector is a gas pipeline that binds Finland and Estonia via the Gulf of Finland's seabed. It was commissioned in December 2019.

