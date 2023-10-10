https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/russia-wipes-out-ukrainian-sabotage-group-near-kherson-1114063425.html

Russia Wipes Out Ukrainian Sabotage Group Near Kherson

Russia's military located and destroyed one of Ukraine’s sabotage and reconnaissance group along with its electronic warfare station in the Kherson region.

Russian Coastal Defense Brigade soldiers on duty in the Kherson islands region (Dnepr river delta), identified and neutralized a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group set up on an abandoned vessel that was equipped with electronic warfare (EW) devices, the commander of the Motorized Rifle Platoon Brigade with a call sign 'Shaman' said. According to him, the Russian soldiers had noticed some communication issues when the "birdies" of the unit began to redirect the signal, suppressing the connection altogether.We decided to strike it from a tank using guided missiles. "The tank completed the task, destroying the enemy. Now, our 'birdies' can fly around freely with no outside interference, so we smoothly carry on with our intelligence missions," the commander concluded.

