https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/russia-wipes-out-ukrainian-sabotage-group-near-kherson-1114063425.html
Russia Wipes Out Ukrainian Sabotage Group Near Kherson
Russia Wipes Out Ukrainian Sabotage Group Near Kherson
Russia's military located and destroyed one of Ukraine’s sabotage and reconnaissance group along with its electronic warfare station in the Kherson region.
2023-10-10T14:58+0000
2023-10-10T14:58+0000
2023-10-10T14:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
kherson
tank
sabotage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114069008_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bb5e32f9b51d0099f34be409ecf666a9.jpg
Russian Coastal Defense Brigade soldiers on duty in the Kherson islands region (Dnepr river delta), identified and neutralized a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group set up on an abandoned vessel that was equipped with electronic warfare (EW) devices, the commander of the Motorized Rifle Platoon Brigade with a call sign 'Shaman' said. According to him, the Russian soldiers had noticed some communication issues when the "birdies" of the unit began to redirect the signal, suppressing the connection altogether.We decided to strike it from a tank using guided missiles. "The tank completed the task, destroying the enemy. Now, our 'birdies' can fly around freely with no outside interference, so we smoothly carry on with our intelligence missions," the commander concluded.
russia
ukraine
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114069008_273:0:3004:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18fa4c800bb9b95929bb4bd71ed9b11d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian tank, russian t-90m tank, ukrainian sabotage group, russia destroys ukrainian sabotage
russian tank, russian t-90m tank, ukrainian sabotage group, russia destroys ukrainian sabotage
Russia Wipes Out Ukrainian Sabotage Group Near Kherson
Russia's military located and destroyed one of Ukraine’s sabotage and reconnaissance group along with its electronic warfare station in the Kherson region.
Russian Coastal Defense Brigade soldiers on duty in the Kherson islands region (Dnepr river delta), identified and neutralized a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group set up on an abandoned vessel that was equipped with electronic warfare (EW) devices, the commander of the Motorized Rifle Platoon Brigade with a call sign 'Shaman' said.
According to him, the Russian soldiers had noticed some communication issues when the "birdies" of the unit began to redirect the signal, suppressing the connection altogether.
"We spotted an enemy group of around eight people in the islands. They got ahead and hid in one of the washed-up ships after the flood. The enemy chose the ship to lie low with some EW assets," said Shaman.
We decided to strike it from a tank using guided missiles. "The tank completed the task, destroying the enemy. Now, our 'birdies' can fly around freely with no outside interference, so we smoothly carry on with our intelligence missions," the commander concluded.