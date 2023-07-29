https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/russian-forces-target-ukrainian-saboteurs-in-kherson-region-1112239855.html
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region
Russian artillery has covered groups of Ukrainian saboteurs with heavy fire near the village of Sadovoe in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
2023-07-29T08:41+0000
2023-07-29T08:41+0000
2023-07-29T08:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
counter-terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100922695_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4fca8bb25cdf7c8178c859e26ebfa67c.jpg
"The reconnaissance means of the group [of Russian forces] revealed the places of concentration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of the village of Sadovoye. A command and observation post of saboteurs was destroyed during a fire raid," the spokesperson said. In the Kherson direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower accumulations around the villages of Antonovka, Shirokaya Balka and Pridneprovskoe, the spokesperson added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-decimated-remains-of-ukrainian-terror-group-that-attempted-assault-on-belgorod-region-1110545435.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100922695_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2679c2c992191e2008e0dfffc74acda6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian saboteurs
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian saboteurs
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian artillery has covered groups of Ukrainian saboteurs with heavy fire near the village of Sadovoe in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The reconnaissance means of the group [of Russian forces] revealed the places of concentration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of the village of Sadovoye. A command and observation post of saboteurs was destroyed during a fire raid," the spokesperson said.
In the Kherson direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower accumulations around the villages of Antonovka, Shirokaya Balka and Pridneprovskoe, the spokesperson added.