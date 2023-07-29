International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/russian-forces-target-ukrainian-saboteurs-in-kherson-region-1112239855.html
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region
Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region
Russian artillery has covered groups of Ukrainian saboteurs with heavy fire near the village of Sadovoe in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
2023-07-29T08:41+0000
2023-07-29T08:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
counter-terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100922695_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4fca8bb25cdf7c8178c859e26ebfa67c.jpg
"The reconnaissance means of the group [of Russian forces] revealed the places of concentration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of ​​​​the village of Sadovoye. A command and observation post of saboteurs was destroyed during a fire raid," the spokesperson said. In the Kherson direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower accumulations around ​​​​the villages of Antonovka, Shirokaya Balka and Pridneprovskoe, the spokesperson added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-decimated-remains-of-ukrainian-terror-group-that-attempted-assault-on-belgorod-region-1110545435.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100922695_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2679c2c992191e2008e0dfffc74acda6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian saboteurs
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt, ukrainian saboteurs

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region

08:41 GMT 29.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankRussian artillery in Donbass
Russian artillery in Donbass - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian artillery has covered groups of Ukrainian saboteurs with heavy fire near the village of Sadovoe in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The reconnaissance means of the group [of Russian forces] revealed the places of concentration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of ​​​​the village of Sadovoye. A command and observation post of saboteurs was destroyed during a fire raid," the spokesperson said.
Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video showing aftermath of attempted Ukrainian assault in Belgorod region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Decimated Remains of Ukrainian Terror Group That Attempted Assault on Belgorod Region
23 May, 18:36 GMT
In the Kherson direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower accumulations around ​​​​the villages of Antonovka, Shirokaya Balka and Pridneprovskoe, the spokesperson added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала