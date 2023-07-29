https://sputnikglobe.com/20230729/russian-forces-target-ukrainian-saboteurs-in-kherson-region-1112239855.html

Russian Forces Target Ukrainian Saboteurs in Kherson Region

Russian artillery has covered groups of Ukrainian saboteurs with heavy fire near the village of Sadovoe in the Kherson region, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The reconnaissance means of the group [of Russian forces] revealed the places of concentration of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of ​​​​the village of Sadovoye. A command and observation post of saboteurs was destroyed during a fire raid," the spokesperson said. In the Kherson direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower accumulations around ​​​​the villages of Antonovka, Shirokaya Balka and Pridneprovskoe, the spokesperson added.

