Russian Raptor-Class Patrol Boats: What Are They?

Project 03160 Raptor was designed for short-range naval operations in coastal waters. It can conduct patrols, intercept small nautical targets, while the boat’s personnel capacity also allows it to be used for transporting marine assault and counter-sabotage teams and delivering inspection details to ships at sea.

The naval exercise conducted by the Caspian Flotilla was meant to test its ability to deal with enemy saboteurs that may target the flotilla’s ships.During the exercise, elements of the flotilla’s counter-sabotage forces were deployed via Project 03160 Raptor patrol boats to neutralize and apprehend a team of “simulated enemy divers” and thwart their attempts to plant “explosives” on the Caspian Flotilla’s ships.The Raptors are a relatively new addition to the Russian Navy's arsenal, especially when compared to some of the older models still employed by Moscow.What Are the Raptor-Class Patrol Boats?Project 03160 Raptor high-speed patrol boats were developed by St. Petersburg-based JSC Leningrad Shipyard Pella and were adopted by the Russian Navy in 2015.Nearly 17 meters long and about four meters wide, this 23-ton boat can reach a speed of up to 50 knots (about 92 kilometers per hour) thanks to its 2,000 hp engine.A Raptor boat has a crew of two and can additionally carry up to 20 people.It is armed with an Uprava-Kord module, which is essentially a remotely-controlled turret fitted with a 14.5mm heavy machine gun and an electro-optic system that can detect targets at a range of up to three kilometers.If the situation demands it, the Uprava-Kord module can be replaced with an automatic grenade launcher.Additionally, Raptor has two mounts for 7.62mm PKP Pecheneg machine guns on its stern.The boat’s armored hull is designed to withstand small-arms fire, and its portholes are made of bulletproof glass.Raptors are also highly maneuverable and can operate at high speed even when the sea becomes rough.Project 03160 Raptor was designed for short-range naval operations in coastal waters. It can conduct patrols, intercept small nautical targets, while the boat’s personnel capacity also allows it to be used for transporting marine assault and counter-sabotage teams and delivering inspection details to ships at sea.

