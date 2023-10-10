https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-fiscal-deficit-deteriorated-substantially-in-2023---imf--1114061260.html
US Fiscal Deficit Deteriorated Substantially in 2023 - IMF
US Fiscal Deficit Deteriorated Substantially in 2023 - IMF
The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, on Tuesday warned about the inadequacy of the US fiscal policy, as the country's fiscal deficit significantly worsened in 2023.
2023-10-10T10:36+0000
2023-10-10T10:36+0000
2023-10-10T10:36+0000
americas
us
us economy
international monetary fund
us debt ceiling crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080012112_0:49:1545:918_1920x0_80_0_0_db07e07ffe35be1dc2ed4f6579c954b8.jpg
"Most worrying is the case of the United States where fiscal deficits have deteriorated substantially in 2023. Fiscal policy in the US should not be procyclical, even less so at this stage of the inflation cycle," Gourinchas said at the presentation of the IMF October 2023 World Economic Outlook. The US budget deficit amounted to $1.52 trillion in the first 11 months of fiscal 2023, according to the Department of the Treasury data. In the fiscal year 2022, the deficit stood at $1.38 trillion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/could-biden-keep-arming-ukraine-as-pentagons-ukraine-funds-dry-out-1113892246.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/1d/1080012112_129:0:1417:966_1920x0_80_0_0_baa5ef74dad35b58f69903e635eb138b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us economy, us fiscal deficit, us economy crisis
us, us economy, us fiscal deficit, us economy crisis
US Fiscal Deficit Deteriorated Substantially in 2023 - IMF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, on Tuesday warned about the inadequacy of the US fiscal policy, as the country's fiscal deficit significantly worsened in 2023.
"Most worrying is the case of the United States where fiscal deficits have deteriorated substantially in 2023
. Fiscal policy in the US should not be procyclical, even less so at this stage of the inflation cycle," Gourinchas said at the presentation of the IMF October 2023 World Economic Outlook.
The US budget deficit amounted to $1.52 trillion in the first 11 months of fiscal 2023, according to the Department of the Treasury data. In the fiscal year 2022, the deficit stood at $1.38 trillion.