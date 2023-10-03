https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/could-biden-keep-arming-ukraine-as-pentagons-ukraine-funds-dry-out-1113892246.html

Could Biden Keep Arming Ukraine as Pentagon's Ukraine Funds Dry Out?

Could Biden Keep Arming Ukraine as Pentagon's Ukraine Funds Dry Out?

President Joe Biden has called upon American lawmakers to approve a new multi-billion package for Ukraine as funding for Kiev is drying out. Why has the Ukraine military aid become a sacred cow for the US establishment, and is it capable of keeping it uninterrupted?

2023-10-03T17:02+0000

2023-10-03T17:02+0000

2023-10-03T17:02+0000

ukraine

joe biden

analysis

opinion

michael maloof

kiev

washington

pentagon

congress

republican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113004603_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1ae8fe610eba425ac330aa13800a13c.jpg

Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord has warned US lawmakers that the Department of Defense (DoD) has roughly $5.4 billion for Kiev in the presidential drawdown account and $1.6 billion left from the $25.9 billion in the congressionally approved Ukraine package. He warned that the US is swiftly running out of money while it has to replenish its own military stockpiles.The warning came after the GOP-controlled House of Representatives passed a stopgap measure to avoid the government shutdown which did not include funding for Ukraine. On Sunday, President Joe Biden fretted and fumed over the delay: "We cannot under any circumstances allow America's support for Ukraine to be interrupted," he said.So, why the rush?Republican opposition to Ukraine aid appears to have been gaining momentum in Washington. Last Thursday, roughly half of House Republicans voted to exclude $300 million for Ukraine from the Pentagon spending bill. Even though the money was later approved in a separate proposal to fund Kiev, the trend has triggered concerns in the US mainstream press.On Saturday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy did not include $6 billion for Ukraine (part of a new $24 billion package for Kiev requested by the White House) in a stopgap measure to keep the government running until November 17.It appears that members of congress did not want to clash over McCarthy's move as the spending deadline loomed and the measure was quickly passed. "I support being able to provide the weapons to Ukraine, but America comes first," McCarthy explained to a US broadcaster on October 1. "More Americans are dying on our border than Americans are dying in Ukraine."It's Unclear How Biden Will Continue to Arm UkraineMeanwhile, the Pentagon's Ukraine money may end very soon, given the way the Ukrainians are burning through all of this ammunition, according to Maloof. He expects that any ability to replenish Kiev is probably going to end by November 17.Under these circumstances, it's not clear how the US government is planning to ensure continuous help for Ukraine, he noted.Neither Americans Nor Europeans Want War With RussiaBoth Americans and Europeans seem to be getting tired of Washington's proxy war in Ukraine, per the former Pentagon analyst. September polls indicated that 41% of respondents believe Washington is sending too much aid to Kiev. When it comes to their political affiliations, 62% Republican voters said the US aid to Ukraine is excessive, with 17% of Dems sharing the same stance. In July, 55% of US respondents said Congress should not approve more funding for Kiev.Meanwhile, on the other side of the pond, the Slovakian parliamentary elections resulted in the victory of ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had promised to halt Bratislava's military aid for Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/uk-runs-out-of-weapons-to-send-to-ukraine--reports-1113880172.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/ukraine-loses-two-thirds-of-its-revenues-as-us-funding-dries-up-1113873811.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/us-state-department-suspends-long-term-contracting-for-ukraine-1113865030.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/does-absence-of-ukraine-funding-in-us-congress-shutdown-stopgap-bill-mean-end-of-support-1113844293.html

ukraine

kiev

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

joe biden, aid to ukraine, pentagon running out of money for ukraine, house stopgap measure, no aid for ukraine, pentagon weapons ukraine, biden pledged to keep arming ukraine, ukraine running out of ammo, ukraine running out of weapons, ukraine fatigue, us border crisis, volodymyr zelensky, president's drawdown authority, government shutdown