https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-may-deploy-2nd-aircraft-carrier-near-israel---reports-1114075013.html

US May Deploy 2nd Aircraft Carrier Near Israel - Reports

US May Deploy 2nd Aircraft Carrier Near Israel - Reports

The United States may deploy a second aircraft carrier near Israel, an American newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing US Defense Department officials.

2023-10-10T17:48+0000

2023-10-10T17:48+0000

2023-10-10T17:48+0000

military

us

israel

dwight d. eisenhower

aircraft carrier

us navy

uss gerald r ford

us military

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114075100_0:107:2304:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_bd460709f8c084c5c1e0e483c45a47a4.jpg

According to the report, the United States is weighing whether to deploy the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the region. If deployed, the Eisenhower is expected to arrive in the Middle East in two weeks to join the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group, which is expected to arrive in the region on Thursday, the report said.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dwight d. eisenhower, us navy, us military, aircraft carrier, israel-hamas conflict, uss gerald r. ford, gerald r. ford carrier strike group, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes