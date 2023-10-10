International
The United States may deploy a second aircraft carrier near Israel, an American newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing US Defense Department officials.
According to the report, the United States is weighing whether to deploy the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the region. If deployed, the Eisenhower is expected to arrive in the Middle East in two weeks to join the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group, which is expected to arrive in the region on Thursday, the report said.
US May Deploy 2nd Aircraft Carrier Near Israel - Reports

17:48 GMT 10.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may deploy a second aircraft carrier near Israel, an American newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing US Defense Department officials.
According to the report, the United States is weighing whether to deploy the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the region.
If deployed, the Eisenhower is expected to arrive in the Middle East in two weeks to join the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group, which is expected to arrive in the region on Thursday, the report said.
