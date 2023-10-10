https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-may-deploy-2nd-aircraft-carrier-near-israel---reports-1114075013.html
US May Deploy 2nd Aircraft Carrier Near Israel - Reports
US May Deploy 2nd Aircraft Carrier Near Israel - Reports
The United States may deploy a second aircraft carrier near Israel, an American newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing US Defense Department officials.
2023-10-10T17:48+0000
2023-10-10T17:48+0000
2023-10-10T17:48+0000
military
us
israel
dwight d. eisenhower
aircraft carrier
us navy
uss gerald r ford
us military
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114075100_0:107:2304:1403_1920x0_80_0_0_bd460709f8c084c5c1e0e483c45a47a4.jpg
According to the report, the United States is weighing whether to deploy the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the region. If deployed, the Eisenhower is expected to arrive in the Middle East in two weeks to join the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group, which is expected to arrive in the region on Thursday, the report said.
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114075100_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_1f7473a16d090466c4c0048b4d871424.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dwight d. eisenhower, us navy, us military, aircraft carrier, israel-hamas conflict, uss gerald r. ford, gerald r. ford carrier strike group, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
dwight d. eisenhower, us navy, us military, aircraft carrier, israel-hamas conflict, uss gerald r. ford, gerald r. ford carrier strike group, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes
US May Deploy 2nd Aircraft Carrier Near Israel - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may deploy a second aircraft carrier near Israel, an American newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing US Defense Department officials.
According to the report, the United States is weighing whether to deploy the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower in the region.
If deployed, the Eisenhower is expected to arrive in the Middle East in two weeks to join the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group
, which is expected to arrive in the region on Thursday, the report said.