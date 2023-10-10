https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-space-force-deployment-aimed-at-preparing-preemptive-attack---north-korean-researcher-1114064749.html
The US space force deployment in the Asia-Pacific region is aimed at preparing a preemptive attack on "anti-US" countries rather than at ensuring security of its allies, Ri Song Jin, a researcher at the National Aerospace Technology Administration of North Korea, said on Tuesday.
12:32 GMT 10.10.2023 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 10.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US space force deployment in the Asia-Pacific region is aimed at preparing a preemptive attack on "anti-US" countries rather than at ensuring security of its allies, Ri Song Jin, a researcher at the National Aerospace Technology Administration of North Korea, said on Tuesday.
"The US claims that the deployment of the US space force in the Asia-Pacific region is for defending its mainland and ensuring security of its allies, but this is nothing but a camouflaged curtain to cover up the scenario for preemptive attack on the anti-US and independent countries," Ri Song Jin stated in an article published by a North Korean state-run news agency.
According to the article, the US is seeking to establish "military hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region
" and is gradually expanding its presence in space.
"The real aim sought by the US is to further improve the capability for preemptive strike at regional countries by using space to ensure its military edge over the DPRK, China, Russia and other regional military powers and, ultimately, to realize its strategy for world supremacy for aggression by force of arms," the article read.
The US created its first foreign space force under its command in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022, following the establishment of the space force in 2019. Washington is rapidly increasing the space force budget
every year and its moves to militarize space "have gone beyond the red line," according to the news report.
"The reality requires the regional countries more urgently than ever before to take every possible measure for defending peace and security in the world and the region from the US aggressive moves for space militarization," the media said.
The DPRK will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities
to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to ensure peace and security in the region to "cope with the ever-escalating military threat and aggression scheme of the US," according to the author.