International
Israeli Defense Forces Say Killed Hamas Economy Minister
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-space-force-deployment-aimed-at-preparing-preemptive-attack---north-korean-researcher-1114064749.html
US Space Force Deployment Aimed at Preparing Preemptive Attack - North Korean Researcher
US Space Force Deployment Aimed at Preparing Preemptive Attack - North Korean Researcher
The US space force deployment in the Asia-Pacific region is aimed at preparing a preemptive attack on "anti-US" countries rather than at ensuring security of its allies, Ri Song Jin, a researcher at the National Aerospace Technology Administration of North Korea, said on Tuesday.
2023-10-10T12:32+0000
2023-10-10T12:33+0000
us space force (ussf)
north korea
us
us hegemony
space race
space war
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148224_0:9:379:222_1920x0_80_0_0_d1eecae399043d4cc13b14c9ceb25ddf.png
"The US claims that the deployment of the US space force in the Asia-Pacific region is for defending its mainland and ensuring security of its allies, but this is nothing but a camouflaged curtain to cover up the scenario for preemptive attack on the anti-US and independent countries," Ri Song Jin stated in an article published by a North Korean state-run news agency. According to the article, the US is seeking to establish "military hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region" and is gradually expanding its presence in space. The US created its first foreign space force under its command in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022, following the establishment of the space force in 2019. Washington is rapidly increasing the space force budget every year and its moves to militarize space "have gone beyond the red line," according to the news report. The DPRK will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to ensure peace and security in the region to "cope with the ever-escalating military threat and aggression scheme of the US," according to the author.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/us-space-force-needs-systems-to-disrupt-degrade-other-nations-satellites---general-1111093249.html
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148224_35:0:344:232_1920x0_80_0_0_72210c13c73ca278056dd99c72d7b96c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space force, aerospace, space wars, us space force, north korea, us hegemony, us military, space race, us weapons in space, american weapons, space weapons, space attack, dprk
space force, aerospace, space wars, us space force, north korea, us hegemony, us military, space race, us weapons in space, american weapons, space weapons, space attack, dprk

US Space Force Deployment Aimed at Preparing Preemptive Attack - North Korean Researcher

12:32 GMT 10.10.2023 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 10.10.2023)
© US Space ForceAn image taken from the June 2020 Defense Space Strategy Summary that appears to depict a space-based kinetic energy weapon similar to the abandoned Project Thor. The image is uncaptioned in the document.
An image taken from the June 2020 Defense Space Strategy Summary that appears to depict a space-based kinetic energy weapon similar to the abandoned Project Thor. The image is uncaptioned in the document. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
© US Space Force
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US space force deployment in the Asia-Pacific region is aimed at preparing a preemptive attack on "anti-US" countries rather than at ensuring security of its allies, Ri Song Jin, a researcher at the National Aerospace Technology Administration of North Korea, said on Tuesday.
"The US claims that the deployment of the US space force in the Asia-Pacific region is for defending its mainland and ensuring security of its allies, but this is nothing but a camouflaged curtain to cover up the scenario for preemptive attack on the anti-US and independent countries," Ri Song Jin stated in an article published by a North Korean state-run news agency.
According to the article, the US is seeking to establish "military hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region" and is gradually expanding its presence in space.

"The real aim sought by the US is to further improve the capability for preemptive strike at regional countries by using space to ensure its military edge over the DPRK, China, Russia and other regional military powers and, ultimately, to realize its strategy for world supremacy for aggression by force of arms," the article read.

A U.S. Air Force X-37B space plane, encapsulated ahead of a planned May 16, 2020, launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2023
Military
US Space Force Needs Systems to Disrupt, Degrade Other Nations' Satellites - General
12 June, 17:57 GMT
The US created its first foreign space force under its command in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022, following the establishment of the space force in 2019. Washington is rapidly increasing the space force budget every year and its moves to militarize space "have gone beyond the red line," according to the news report.

"The reality requires the regional countries more urgently than ever before to take every possible measure for defending peace and security in the world and the region from the US aggressive moves for space militarization," the media said.

The DPRK will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to ensure peace and security in the region to "cope with the ever-escalating military threat and aggression scheme of the US," according to the author.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала