https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-space-force-deployment-aimed-at-preparing-preemptive-attack---north-korean-researcher-1114064749.html

US Space Force Deployment Aimed at Preparing Preemptive Attack - North Korean Researcher

US Space Force Deployment Aimed at Preparing Preemptive Attack - North Korean Researcher

The US space force deployment in the Asia-Pacific region is aimed at preparing a preemptive attack on "anti-US" countries rather than at ensuring security of its allies, Ri Song Jin, a researcher at the National Aerospace Technology Administration of North Korea, said on Tuesday.

2023-10-10T12:32+0000

2023-10-10T12:32+0000

2023-10-10T12:33+0000

us space force (ussf)

north korea

us

us hegemony

space race

space war

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080148224_0:9:379:222_1920x0_80_0_0_d1eecae399043d4cc13b14c9ceb25ddf.png

"The US claims that the deployment of the US space force in the Asia-Pacific region is for defending its mainland and ensuring security of its allies, but this is nothing but a camouflaged curtain to cover up the scenario for preemptive attack on the anti-US and independent countries," Ri Song Jin stated in an article published by a North Korean state-run news agency. According to the article, the US is seeking to establish "military hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region" and is gradually expanding its presence in space. The US created its first foreign space force under its command in the Indo-Pacific region in 2022, following the establishment of the space force in 2019. Washington is rapidly increasing the space force budget every year and its moves to militarize space "have gone beyond the red line," according to the news report. The DPRK will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to ensure peace and security in the region to "cope with the ever-escalating military threat and aggression scheme of the US," according to the author.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230612/us-space-force-needs-systems-to-disrupt-degrade-other-nations-satellites---general-1111093249.html

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

space force, aerospace, space wars, us space force, north korea, us hegemony, us military, space race, us weapons in space, american weapons, space weapons, space attack, dprk