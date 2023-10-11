Former Pentagon Advisor Reveals What Happened to NATO Instructors in Ukraine

“Virtually nothing can be said, nothing can happen, no action can be taken inside Ukraine’s borders without the Russians knowing it, without the Russians detecting it. And if they know it and detect it, they can also target it. […] What’s happening now, what just happened within the past 24-48 hours in Ukraine - some 30 miles [48 kilometers] behind Ukrainian frontlines - was the destruction of a group of Ukrainian soldiers, several hundred of them, along with their US-UK NATO advisors. They were all killed in a strike. You cannot move in that country without being detected,” the officer said.