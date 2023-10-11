https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/former-pentagon-advisor-reveals-what-happened-to-nato-instructors-in-ukraine-1114073087.html
Former Pentagon Advisor Reveals What Happened to NATO Instructors in Ukraine
Russian troops eliminated NATO instructors who worked with Ukrainian soldiers in the special military operation zone, said former senior Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas Macgregor in an interview conducted by Godfrey Bloom, a British independent expert financial economist, author, YouTuber and former MEP.
Russian troops eliminated NATO instructors who worked with Ukrainian soldiers in the special military operation zone, said former senior Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas Macgregor in an interview conducted by Godfrey Bloom, a British independent expert financial economist, author, YouTuber and former MEP.According to Macgregor, you cannot cross the Ukrainian border without being tracked by Russian intelligence. The Colonel also clarified that Kiev has no means of taking down such a sophisticated and multi-faceted surveillance system.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, has previously emphasized that British advisers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine would become a legitimate target for the Russian army, and would be ruthlessly eliminated.
Russian troops eliminated NATO instructors
who worked with Ukrainian soldiers in the special military operation zone, said former senior Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas Macgregor in an interview conducted by Godfrey Bloom, a British independent expert financial economist, author, YouTuber and former MEP.
“Virtually nothing can be said, nothing can happen, no action can be taken inside Ukraine’s borders without the Russians knowing it, without the Russians detecting it. And if they know it and detect it, they can also target it. […] What’s happening now, what just happened within the past 24-48 hours in Ukraine - some 30 miles [48 kilometers] behind Ukrainian frontlines - was the destruction of a group of Ukrainian soldiers, several hundred of them, along with their US-UK NATO advisors. They were all killed in a strike. You cannot move in that country without being detected,” the officer said.
According to Macgregor, you cannot cross the Ukrainian border without being tracked by Russian intelligence. The Colonel also clarified that Kiev has no means of taking down such a sophisticated and multi-faceted surveillance system.