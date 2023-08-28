https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/lost-in-translation-nato-instructors-name-main-challenge-in-training-ukrainian-soldiers-1112943458.html

Lost In Translation: NATO Instructors Name Main Challenge in Training Ukrainian Soldiers

Lost In Translation: NATO Instructors Name Main Challenge in Training Ukrainian Soldiers

German, Dutch and Danish officers gathered in Germany to train Ukrainian military personnel "did not expect that the lack of competent translators would become the main problem," an English newspaper reported.

2023-08-28T11:52+0000

2023-08-28T11:52+0000

2023-08-28T11:52+0000

germany

ukraine

bonn

nato

kiev

netherlands

european union (eu)

f16

russian defense ministry

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650292_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06b671ed4496b8b42dccc34e4807e415.jpg

Language problems have apparently hampered the training of Ukrainian soldiers.It should be noted that specialists are provided both by the Ukrainian side and Western countries, but all of them have difficulties with professional translation."A major challenge is translating words that are used in military or technical contexts. Words that no one uses in everyday life," Bonn added.Western media pointed out that the language problem is encountered not only in training conducted in Germany, but also in Denmark, where about eight Ukrainian pilots and dozens of support staff are being prepared to operate F-16 fighters.The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the direction of South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and especially Zaporozhye began on June 4. Kiev deployed brigades trained by NATO and armed with Western equipment.According to the Russian Defense Ministry as of August 4, since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered more than 43,000 casualties and lost more than 4,900 units of weaponry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/western-instructors-struggle-to-teach-ukrainian-soldiers-trained-in-soviet-era---reports-1112943639.html

germany

ukraine

bonn

kiev

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

countries training ukraine soldiers, ukrainian soldiers training in uk, ukrainian soldiers training in germany, nato training ukraine since 2014, nato training ukraine troops