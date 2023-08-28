https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/lost-in-translation-nato-instructors-name-main-challenge-in-training-ukrainian-soldiers-1112943458.html
Lost In Translation: NATO Instructors Name Main Challenge in Training Ukrainian Soldiers
Lost In Translation: NATO Instructors Name Main Challenge in Training Ukrainian Soldiers
German, Dutch and Danish officers gathered in Germany to train Ukrainian military personnel "did not expect that the lack of competent translators would become the main problem," an English newspaper reported.
2023-08-28T11:52+0000
2023-08-28T11:52+0000
2023-08-28T11:52+0000
germany
ukraine
bonn
nato
kiev
netherlands
european union (eu)
f16
russian defense ministry
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650292_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06b671ed4496b8b42dccc34e4807e415.jpg
Language problems have apparently hampered the training of Ukrainian soldiers.It should be noted that specialists are provided both by the Ukrainian side and Western countries, but all of them have difficulties with professional translation."A major challenge is translating words that are used in military or technical contexts. Words that no one uses in everyday life," Bonn added.Western media pointed out that the language problem is encountered not only in training conducted in Germany, but also in Denmark, where about eight Ukrainian pilots and dozens of support staff are being prepared to operate F-16 fighters.The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the direction of South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and especially Zaporozhye began on June 4. Kiev deployed brigades trained by NATO and armed with Western equipment.According to the Russian Defense Ministry as of August 4, since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered more than 43,000 casualties and lost more than 4,900 units of weaponry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/western-instructors-struggle-to-teach-ukrainian-soldiers-trained-in-soviet-era---reports-1112943639.html
germany
ukraine
bonn
kiev
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650292_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c26a914ba0df8241cdbc3cdcd0ddcda0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
countries training ukraine soldiers, ukrainian soldiers training in uk, ukrainian soldiers training in germany, nato training ukraine since 2014, nato training ukraine troops
countries training ukraine soldiers, ukrainian soldiers training in uk, ukrainian soldiers training in germany, nato training ukraine since 2014, nato training ukraine troops
Lost In Translation: NATO Instructors Name Main Challenge in Training Ukrainian Soldiers
BERLIN (Sputnik) — German, Dutch and Danish officers gathered in Germany to train Ukrainian military personnel "did not expect that the lack of competent translators would become the main problem," an English newspaper reported.
Language problems have apparently hampered the training of Ukrainian soldiers.
"Translators are the number one problem," the publication quoted Dutch Brigadier General Martin Bonn of the Netherlands, who heads the training mission, as saying.
It should be noted that specialists are provided both by the Ukrainian side and Western countries, but all of them have difficulties with professional translation.
"A major challenge is translating words that are used in military or technical contexts. Words that no one uses in everyday life," Bonn added.
Western media pointed out that the language problem is encountered not only in training conducted in Germany, but also in Denmark, where about eight Ukrainian pilots and dozens of support staff are being prepared to operate F-16 fighters
.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the direction of South Donetsk
, Artemovsk (Bakhmut)
, and especially Zaporozhye
began on June 4. Kiev deployed brigades trained by NATO and armed with Western equipment.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry as of August 4, since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered more than 43,000 casualties and lost more than 4,900 units of weaponry.