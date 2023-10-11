https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/kremlin-calls-balticconnector-gas-pipeline-incident-alarming-news-1114090949.html
Kremlin Calls Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Incident ‘Alarming News’
The information about an explosion at the Balticconnector gas pipeline is “alarming news,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that dangerous precedents in the Baltic were created by explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines.
“I don’t have technical information, I don’t know if our special services have such information. But, of course, this is quite alarming news, because we know that dangerous precedents — committing terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure facilities — have already been created in the Baltic, I mean well-known attacks against Nord Streams, so of course we will expect more detailed information," Peskov told reporters. Balticconnector was shut early on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns that gas was leaking from the 48-mile-long undersea pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 2.6 billion cubic meters. Pipeline operator Gasgrid Finland said the pipeline appeared to have been damaged.
“I don’t have technical information, I don’t know if our special services have such information. But, of course, this is quite alarming news, because we know that dangerous precedents — committing terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure facilities
— have already been created in the Baltic, I mean well-known attacks against Nord Streams, so of course we will expect more detailed information," Peskov told reporters.
Balticconnector was shut early on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns that gas was leaking from the 48-mile-long undersea pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 2.6 billion cubic meters. Pipeline operator Gasgrid Finland said the pipeline appeared to have been damaged.