Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Norwegian Seismic Monitor Says Recorded Possible Blast at Balticconnector Gas Link
NORSAR, an independent seismic monitoring organization, said on Tuesday that it had recorded what appeared to be an explosion at the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which runs from Finland to Estonia under the Baltic Sea.
"NORSAR has detected a probable explosion along the Finnish coast of the Baltic Sea at 01:20 (local time in Finland) on 8th October 2023 [22:30 GMT on October 7]. This explosion was detected using stations in Finland," the statement read. The suspected explosion was rated as 1.0-magnitude on the Richter scale, which NORSAR noted was much lower than the explosion at Russia's Nord Stream natural gas pipeline detected in September 2022. Balticconnector was shut early on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns that gas was leaking from the 48-mile-long undersea pipeline, which has the annual capacity of up to 2.6 billion cubic meters. Pipeline operator Gasgrid Finland stated that the pipeline appeared to have been damaged.
18:54 GMT 10.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NORSAR, an independent seismic monitoring organization, said on Tuesday that it had recorded what appeared to be an explosion at the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which runs from Finland to Estonia under the Baltic Sea.
"NORSAR has detected a probable explosion along the Finnish coast of the Baltic Sea at 01:20 (local time in Finland) on 8th October 2023 [22:30 GMT on October 7]. This explosion was detected using stations in Finland," the statement read.
The suspected explosion was rated as 1.0-magnitude on the Richter scale, which NORSAR noted was much lower than the explosion at Russia's Nord Stream natural gas pipeline detected in September 2022.

"Both location and magnitude estimates are associated with large uncertainties. Further analysis of the data is ongoing," the statement added.

Energy Crisis in Europe
Resumption of Operation of Balticconnector Gas Pipeline to Take Months
Yesterday, 02:28 GMT
Balticconnector was shut early on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns that gas was leaking from the 48-mile-long undersea pipeline, which has the annual capacity of up to 2.6 billion cubic meters. Pipeline operator Gasgrid Finland stated that the pipeline appeared to have been damaged.
