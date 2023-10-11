https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/members-of-13-european-pmcs-fighting-against-russia-in-ukraine---fsb-head-1114087339.html

Members of 13 European PMCs Fighting Against Russia in Ukraine - FSB Head

Members of 13 private military companies (PMCs) from Europe and members of nine foreign paramilitary proxy formations are participating in military operations against Russia in Ukraine, Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov said on Wednesday.

"We record the participation of employees of 13 European PMCs and members of nine foreign paramilitary proxy forces in hostilities," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services. Additionally, the identities of 794 mercenaries from 35 countries fighting against Russia in Ukraine have been established, the official said.There are 17 training camps in EU countries under the auspices of NATO special services, where militants from members of international terrorist organizations and mercenaries are trained for Ukraine, Alexander Bortnikov said. Ukraine, thanks to the efforts of Washington and its NATO allies, has become a source of military and terrorist threats on the border of Russia and Belarus, Bortnikov added.The priority of the international terrorist organizations, actively directed by the American and British special services, is to seize power primarily in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan and incorporate them into the so-called "world caliphate," Alexander Bortnikov said.The undermining of the power lines of the Smolensk and Kursk nuclear power plants by the Ukrainian saboteurs was aimed at disrupting the technological process of the nuclear power plants' operation; as a result of their actions, the No. 2 unit of the Kursk nuclear power plant was stopped in an emergency, Bortnikov said. In August this year, the FSB detained members of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, which was trained by the British Army Special Forces and whose task included sabotage of the Smolensk and Kursk nuclear power plants, Bortnikov stressed.

