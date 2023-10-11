https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/mideast-escalation-may-end-palestines-existence-lead-to-wider-conflict---former-us-official-1114081927.html

Mideast Escalation May End Palestine's Existence, Lead to Wider Conflict - Former US Official

The current Israeli-Palestinian escalation may lead to the end of Palestine's existence as a state, for which Iran and Syria will be blamed while the conflict may spill over.

"The consequence for Palestine is that there will be no two-state solution. Palestine will cease to exist," Roberts said. Citing high-ranking sources in the Hamas and Hezbollah movements, US media reported on Sunday that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had allegedly assisted Hamas since August in the planning of the attacks against Israel and that they had allegedly been given the green light by Tehran during a meeting in Beirut on October 2. Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, according to media reports, told lawmakers during a Sunday briefing that they have not found a connection between Iran and the Hamas attack, but that may still be possible. Roberts believes that the attacks by Hamas on Israel play into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hands and unite the world behind Israel. Roberts went on to say it is also difficult to understand such an "extraordinary failure" of the Israeli security system, including the Iron Dome built by the US. "How is it possible that there were no warnings of such a large attack? One question is whether Israel permitted the attack in order to have the excuse to terminate the decadeslong conflict by terminating what remains of Palestine," he said.

