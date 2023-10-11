International
Over 50% of Japanese Negatively View Prime Minister Kishida's 2 Years in Office - Reports
Over 50% of Japanese Negatively View Prime Minister Kishida's 2 Years in Office - Reports
As many as 54% of Japanese view the two-year performance of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida negatively amid high inflation and other challenges, with 39% saying they could not assess his leadership positively and 15% "categorically refusing" to do so, a poll conducted by the Japanese broadcaster has showed.
For comparison, only 38% of those sampled say they could assess his job performance "more or less positively" and only 2% believe Kishida's two-year governance could be viewed positively, the survey showed on Tuesday. Half of the respondents believe that addressing the domestic price surge should be the government's priority, while much fewer respondents said the Japanese authorities should prioritize other issues, including fighting the fertility decline (13%), the issues of social insurance (11%), foreign policy and security (9%), environment and energy (5%), and constitutional amendment (4%). The study was conducted among 1,219 Japanese citizens aged 18 and over from October 7-9 via phone interview.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - As many as 54% of Japanese view the two-year performance of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida negatively amid high inflation and other challenges, with 39% saying they could not assess his leadership positively and 15% "categorically refusing" to do so, a poll conducted by the Japanese broadcaster has showed.
For comparison, only 38% of those sampled say they could assess his job performance "more or less positively" and only 2% believe Kishida's two-year governance could be viewed positively, the survey showed on Tuesday.
Half of the respondents believe that addressing the domestic price surge should be the government's priority, while much fewer respondents said the Japanese authorities should prioritize other issues, including fighting the fertility decline (13%), the issues of social insurance (11%), foreign policy and security (9%), environment and energy (5%), and constitutional amendment (4%).
The study was conducted among 1,219 Japanese citizens aged 18 and over from October 7-9 via phone interview.
