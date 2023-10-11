https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/russia-maintains-dialogue-with-both-israel-palestine-balanced-approach-vital---kremlin-1114088271.html
Russia Maintains Dialogue With Both Israel, Palestine, Balanced Approach Vital - Kremlin
Russia Maintains Dialogue With Both Israel, Palestine, Balanced Approach Vital - Kremlin
Russia maintains dialogue both with Israel and Palestine, it is important to maintain a balanced approach in order to participate in the settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We maintain dialogue with the two countries. Of course, one cannot help but condemn acts that cannot be called anything other than terrorism," Peskov told reporters, adding that "it is important for ... [Moscow] to maintain a balanced approach." Russia must maintain an equal distance, which will give it the right to participate in the settlement process, the official added. On Saturday, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia maintains dialogue both with Israel and Palestine, it is important to maintain a balanced approach in order to participate in the settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We maintain dialogue with the two countries. Of course, one cannot help but condemn acts that cannot be called anything other than terrorism," Peskov told reporters, adding that "it is important for ... [Moscow] to maintain a balanced approach."
Russia must maintain an equal distance, which will give it the right to participate in the settlement process, the official added.
"And Russia can and will play a role in the settlement process," he said.
On Saturday, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip
, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes.