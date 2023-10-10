https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-risks-undermining-own-military-by-arming-ukraine-and-israel--1114073589.html

US Risks Undermining Own Military by Arming Ukraine and Israel

US Risks Undermining Own Military by Arming Ukraine and Israel

In the aftermath of Hamas' surprise attack, Israel requested military support from the US, primarily Iron Dome missile interceptors to strengthen the nation's air defenses. Does it mean the US will supply its rockets and shells to Israel instead of Ukraine?

2023-10-10T16:44+0000

2023-10-10T16:44+0000

2023-10-10T16:44+0000

military

us

military & intelligence

michael maloof

israel

ukraine

eastern mediterranean

hamas

pentagon

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111856554_0:117:3074:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_f290ca89bbabe2db7d386cd945994c59.jpg

The Pentagon has sent the Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean and moved to deploy additional US Air Force fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. Some military supplies have already been provided to Tel Aviv under the 2018 Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Israel for security assistance.If Israel launches its ground operation in Gaza and the war with Hamas spirals into a wider regional conflict, Israel would need not only ammunition but artillery, probably bombs that would be dropped from aircraft, according to the military expert. The problem is, however, not that either Israel or Ukraine would get more or less arms, but what would be left for the US own military forces, he stressed.Per the former Pentagon analyst, the US capabilities to supply its allies aren't limitless. So, in order to flood its allies with shells and bombs it would have to restructure its economy. The question is whether the American people want that, according to Maloof.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/why-us-funding-may-be-diverted-from-ukraine-to-israel-1114071886.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/idf-veteran-signs-showing-of-large-scale-op-to-eliminate-hamas-1114047403.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/russia-warned-about-us-weapons-for-ukraine-ending-on-black-market-months-before-bloodbath-in-israel-1114040821.html

israel

ukraine

eastern mediterranean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

israel, gaza, gaza strip, us aid to israel, us aid to ukraine, iron dome interceptors, us navy sent to eastern mediterranean, us aircraft carrier to israel, us air force israel, gaza strikes, hamas, israel-hamas conflict, gaza war, war in ukraine, ukraine war, ukraine conflict, pentagon, us military stockpiles, us 155 mm shells, us missiles, us bombs