International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/thunderstorms-could-delay-psyche-asteroid-mission-launch-on-thursday---nasa-engineer-1114083183.html
Thunderstorms Could Delay Psyche Asteroid Mission Launch on Thursday - NASA Engineer
Thunderstorms Could Delay Psyche Asteroid Mission Launch on Thursday - NASA Engineer
A chance of storms could force NASA to postpone the launch of its nearly six-year, 2.2 billion-mile unmanned mission to study the Psyche asteroid, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Psyche Mission chief engineer for operations said.
2023-10-11T03:12+0000
2023-10-11T03:08+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
mars
jupiter
nasa
nasa probe
asteroid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080933123_0:0:769:432_1920x0_80_0_0_c4cd9090a83917f262f9df3fc650e160.jpg
"[Weather conditions] look challenging for Thursday," Oh said. "I think we were showing a maybe 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms." Oh cautioned that conditions look more hopeful for a launch over the weekend but are still not certain for then. "Things do look better over the weekend but I think we were still 50-50 according to the weather forecast," he said. In addition, Oh pointed out that there are a limited number of opportunities to do the launch.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/watch-nasas-perseverance-rover-capture-martian-dust-devil-1113868979.html
mars
jupiter
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080933123_58:0:634:432_1920x0_80_0_0_3facdc45cab9dcce483c2288f562f967.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, thunderstorms, psyche asteroid mission, nasa jet propulsion laboratory psyche mission chief engineer for operations
nasa, thunderstorms, psyche asteroid mission, nasa jet propulsion laboratory psyche mission chief engineer for operations

Thunderstorms Could Delay Psyche Asteroid Mission Launch on Thursday - NASA Engineer

03:12 GMT 11.10.2023
© Maxar/ASU/P. Rubin/NASA/JPL-CaltechArtist's concept of the Psyche spacecraft, which will conduct a direct exploration of an asteroid thought to be a stripped planetary core.
Artist's concept of the Psyche spacecraft, which will conduct a direct exploration of an asteroid thought to be a stripped planetary core. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© Maxar/ASU/P. Rubin/NASA/JPL-Caltech
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A high chance of thunderstorms could force NASA to postpone the launch of its nearly six year, 2.2 billion-mile unmanned mission to study the Psyche asteroid between Mars and Jupiter, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Psyche Mission Chief Engineer for Operations David Oh said on Tuesday.
"[Weather conditions] look challenging for Thursday," Oh said. "I think we were showing a maybe 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms."
Oh cautioned that conditions look more hopeful for a launch over the weekend but are still not certain for then.
"Things do look better over the weekend but I think we were still 50-50 according to the weather forecast," he said.
In addition, Oh pointed out that there are a limited number of opportunities to do the launch.
"So, I think we may be pretty aggressive in our attempt to get off the ground here. But the weather will need to cooperate with us to do it," Oh said.
Mars Belva Crater by Perseverance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
Beyond Politics
Watch NASA's Perseverance Rover Capture Martian Dust Devil
2 October, 23:14 GMT

Psyche is scheduled to lift off on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at 10:34 a.m. EDT on Thursday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA has said it is sending the spacecraft to Psyche to learn how Earth and other rocky planets formed. It will be the first mission to an asteroid with substantial amounts of metal, NASA said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала