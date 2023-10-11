https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/thunderstorms-could-delay-psyche-asteroid-mission-launch-on-thursday---nasa-engineer-1114083183.html
Thunderstorms Could Delay Psyche Asteroid Mission Launch on Thursday - NASA Engineer
A chance of storms could force NASA to postpone the launch of its nearly six-year, 2.2 billion-mile unmanned mission to study the Psyche asteroid, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Psyche Mission chief engineer for operations said.
"[Weather conditions] look challenging for Thursday," Oh said. "I think we were showing a maybe 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms." Oh cautioned that conditions look more hopeful for a launch over the weekend but are still not certain for then. "Things do look better over the weekend but I think we were still 50-50 according to the weather forecast," he said. In addition, Oh pointed out that there are a limited number of opportunities to do the launch.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A high chance of thunderstorms could force NASA to postpone the launch of its nearly six year, 2.2 billion-mile unmanned mission to study the Psyche asteroid between Mars and Jupiter, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Psyche Mission Chief Engineer for Operations David Oh said on Tuesday.
"[Weather conditions] look challenging for Thursday," Oh said. "I think we were showing a maybe 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms."
Oh cautioned that conditions look more hopeful for a launch over the weekend but are still not certain for then.
"Things do look better over the weekend but I think we were still 50-50 according to the weather forecast," he said.
In addition, Oh pointed out that there are a limited number of opportunities to do the launch.
"So, I think we may be pretty aggressive in our attempt to get off the ground here. But the weather will need to cooperate with us to do it," Oh said.
Psyche is scheduled to lift off on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at 10:34 a.m. EDT on Thursday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA has said it is sending the spacecraft to Psyche to learn how Earth and other rocky planets formed. It will be the first mission to an asteroid with substantial amounts of metal, NASA said.