International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/uk-allies-to-allocate-additional-123mln-to-support-ukraine---defense-ministry-1114091249.html
UK, Allies to Allocate Additional $123Mln to Support Ukraine
UK, Allies to Allocate Additional $123Mln to Support Ukraine
The United Kingdom and its allies will announce a new support package worth over 100 million pounds ($123 million) for Ukraine at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, the UK Defense Ministry said.
2023-10-11T10:38+0000
2023-10-11T10:43+0000
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
uk defense ministry
brussels
aid
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112272728_0:305:2560:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_4d398b44a1da3df08b0e1265fe2068eb.jpg
"A new package of military support for Ukraine, worth more than £100m, will be announced by the Defence Secretary today," the ministry said in a statement.The funds will be allocated from the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, which unites Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Iceland and Lithuania, the statement read. The new package will be used to clear minefields, repair combat vehicles and strengthen protection of important infrastructure, the defense ministry said, adding that Kiev would also receive equipment for building bridges and crossings, as well as vehicles for destroying non-explosive barriers. The equipment will be delivered to Ukraine in coming months, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/netizens-cheer-as-slovakia-halts-military-aid-to-ukraine-1114003169.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112272728_0:65:2560:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_544dcf74a77a98833e5927c71d75c776.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom and its allies, new support package, ukraine defense contact group
united kingdom and its allies, new support package, ukraine defense contact group

UK, Allies to Allocate Additional $123Mln to Support Ukraine

10:38 GMT 11.10.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 11.10.2023)
© Photo : Cpl Morris RLC / UK ArmyUkrainian soldiers conducting live fire training in the South West of England.
Ukrainian soldiers conducting live fire training in the South West of England. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© Photo : Cpl Morris RLC / UK Army
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and its allies will announce a new support package worth over 100 million pounds ($123 million) for Ukraine at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, the UK Defense Ministry said.
"A new package of military support for Ukraine, worth more than £100m, will be announced by the Defence Secretary today," the ministry said in a statement.
The funds will be allocated from the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, which unites Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Iceland and Lithuania, the statement read.
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky give a joint press conference following talks at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovak Republic, on July 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2023
World
Netizens Cheer as Slovakia Halts Military Aid to Ukraine
7 October, 12:44 GMT
The new package will be used to clear minefields, repair combat vehicles and strengthen protection of important infrastructure, the defense ministry said, adding that Kiev would also receive equipment for building bridges and crossings, as well as vehicles for destroying non-explosive barriers. The equipment will be delivered to Ukraine in coming months, the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала