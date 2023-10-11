https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/uk-allies-to-allocate-additional-123mln-to-support-ukraine---defense-ministry-1114091249.html
The United Kingdom and its allies will announce a new support package worth over 100 million pounds ($123 million) for Ukraine at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, the UK Defense Ministry said.
"A new package of military support for Ukraine, worth more than £100m, will be announced by the Defence Secretary today," the ministry said in a statement.The funds will be allocated from the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, which unites Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Iceland and Lithuania, the statement read. The new package will be used to clear minefields, repair combat vehicles and strengthen protection of important infrastructure, the defense ministry said, adding that Kiev would also receive equipment for building bridges and crossings, as well as vehicles for destroying non-explosive barriers. The equipment will be delivered to Ukraine in coming months, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and its allies will announce a new support package worth over 100 million pounds ($123 million) for Ukraine at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, the UK Defense Ministry said.
"A new package of military support for Ukraine, worth more than £100m, will be announced by the Defence Secretary today," the ministry said in a statement.
The funds will be allocated
from the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, which unites Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Iceland and Lithuania, the statement read.
The new package will be used to clear minefields, repair combat vehicles and strengthen protection of important infrastructure, the defense ministry said, adding that Kiev would also receive equipment for building bridges and crossings, as well as vehicles for destroying non-explosive barriers. The equipment will be delivered to Ukraine in coming months, the statement read.