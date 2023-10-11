https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/us-aircraft-delivers-first-batch-of-ammunition-to-israel-amid-tense-conflict---idf-1114081269.html

US Aircraft Delivers First Batch of Ammunition to Israel Amid Tense Conflict - IDF

A US aircraft has landed in Israel with the first shipment of ammunition for Tel Aviv since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.

"The first aircraft carrying American ammunition has landed in Israel. An airplane carrying advanced munitions landed in the evening at the Nevatim base," the IDF said in a statement."The munitions are designed to carry out significant strikes and organize additional scenarios. We are grateful for the American support and aid to the IDF in particular and the State of Israel in general in this difficult period."Earlier Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said the United States is surging additional military systems to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s office said Tuesday that a group of US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to provide $2 billion in security aid for Israel to help the country replenish its Iron Dome air defense system amid the escalation. The United States will announce additional assistance for Israel in the coming days, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

