https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/us-aircraft-delivers-first-batch-of-ammunition-to-israel-amid-tense-conflict---idf-1114081269.html
US Aircraft Delivers First Batch of Ammunition to Israel Amid Tense Conflict - IDF
US Aircraft Delivers First Batch of Ammunition to Israel Amid Tense Conflict - IDF
A US aircraft has landed in Israel with the first shipment of ammunition for Tel Aviv since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.
2023-10-11T00:26+0000
2023-10-11T00:26+0000
2023-10-11T00:22+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
us
tel aviv
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
israel
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114049720_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff464a9cc0fa3980e9f86a1a121b618.jpg
"The first aircraft carrying American ammunition has landed in Israel. An airplane carrying advanced munitions landed in the evening at the Nevatim base," the IDF said in a statement."The munitions are designed to carry out significant strikes and organize additional scenarios. We are grateful for the American support and aid to the IDF in particular and the State of Israel in general in this difficult period."Earlier Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said the United States is surging additional military systems to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s office said Tuesday that a group of US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to provide $2 billion in security aid for Israel to help the country replenish its Iron Dome air defense system amid the escalation. The United States will announce additional assistance for Israel in the coming days, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-may-deploy-2nd-aircraft-carrier-near-israel---reports-1114075013.html
tel aviv
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114049720_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_83b2bdc93b3618ea1c802b8dc5791839.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel defense forces, us ammunition to israel, palestinian-israeli conflict
israel defense forces, us ammunition to israel, palestinian-israeli conflict
US Aircraft Delivers First Batch of Ammunition to Israel Amid Tense Conflict - IDF
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US aircraft has landed in Israel with the first shipment of ammunition for Tel Aviv since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.
"The first aircraft carrying American ammunition has landed in Israel. An airplane carrying advanced munitions landed in the evening at the Nevatim base," the IDF said in a statement.
"The munitions are designed to carry out significant strikes and organize additional scenarios. We are grateful for the American support and aid to the IDF in particular and the State of Israel in general in this difficult period."
Earlier Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said the United States is surging additional military systems to Israel, including ammunition and interceptors to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s office said Tuesday that a group of US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to provide $2 billion in security aid for Israel to help the country replenish its Iron Dome air defense system amid the escalation.
The United States will announce additional assistance for Israel in the coming days, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
On Saturday, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on Israel, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day. On Monday, Israel put the Gaza Strip under full blockade, cutting off food, gas and electricity supplies.
Israeli and Palestinian authorities have reported that hundreds of people have died and thousands have been injured as a result of the escalation in fighting.