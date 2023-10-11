https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/us-allies-to-form-groups-tasked-with-supporting-kievs-specific-security-needs---pentagon-1114091056.html
US, Allies to Form Groups Tasked With Supporting Kiev's Specific Security Needs - Pentagon
US, Allies to Form Groups Tasked With Supporting Kiev's Specific Security Needs - Pentagon
The United States and its allies are working to organize coalitions within the alliance that will each be tasked with providing specific support to Ukraine's long-term security needs, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.
"The next step forward in our long-term vision will be working with our fellow Contact Group members to organize what we're calling 'capability coalitions,'" Austin told reporters ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels. These "capability coalitions" will be tasked with "coordinating contributions from coalition members for each major capability area," the Pentagon head said. As an example of the so-called capability coalitions, Austin mentioned how multiple countries are currently focused on providing Ukraine with support on Leopard tanks and F-16 fighter jet training. Ukraine's allies and partners now want to expand that collective effort to cover a wider set of military capabilities, Austin added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies are working to organize coalitions within the alliance that will each be tasked with providing specific support to Ukraine's long-term security needs, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.
"The next step forward in our long-term vision will be working with our fellow Contact Group members to organize what we're calling 'capability coalitions,'" Austin told reporters ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.
These "capability coalitions" will be tasked with "coordinating contributions from coalition members for each major capability area," the Pentagon head said.
As an example of the so-called capability coalitions, Austin mentioned how multiple countries are currently focused on providing Ukraine with support on Leopard tanks and F-16 fighter jet training.
Ukraine's allies and partners now want to expand that collective effort
to cover a wider set of military capabilities, Austin added.