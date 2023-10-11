https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/us-house-republicans-nominate-steve-scalise-as-speaker---reports-1114113001.html
US House Republicans Nominate Steve Scalise as Speaker - Reports
US House Republicans are nominating Congressman Steve Scalise to serve as the next House speaker, after the lower chamber of Congress ousted Kevin McCarthy from the role last week, an American newspaper reported on Wednesday.
House Republicans nominated Scalise during a closed meeting in a vote of 113-99, the report said, citing multiple lawmakers familiar with the matter. Scalise currently serves as House Majority Leader. The House of Representatives will now vote to elect a speaker, which they must do before conducting regular legislative business. House Democrats are set to put their support behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Republicans are nominating Congressman Steve Scalise to serve as the next House speaker, after the lower chamber of Congress ousted Kevin McCarthy from the role last week, an American newspaper reported on Wednesday.
House Republicans nominated Scalise during a closed meeting in a vote of 113-99, the report said, citing multiple lawmakers familiar with the matter. Scalise currently serves as House Majority Leader.
The House of Representatives will now vote to elect a speaker
, which they must do before conducting regular legislative business. House Democrats are set to put their support behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.