International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/us-house-republicans-nominate-steve-scalise-as-speaker---reports-1114113001.html
US House Republicans Nominate Steve Scalise as Speaker - Reports
US House Republicans Nominate Steve Scalise as Speaker - Reports
US House Republicans are nominating Congressman Steve Scalise to serve as the next House speaker, after the lower chamber of Congress ousted Kevin McCarthy from the role last week, an American newspaper reported on Wednesday.
2023-10-11T18:37+0000
2023-10-11T18:37+0000
americas
us house
us house of representatives
us
steve scalise
kevin mccarthy
republicans
congress
us congress
house democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114112858_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_60a220a3679d748fb463aeedec1e9266.jpg
House Republicans nominated Scalise during a closed meeting in a vote of 113-99, the report said, citing multiple lawmakers familiar with the matter. Scalise currently serves as House Majority Leader. The House of Representatives will now vote to elect a speaker, which they must do before conducting regular legislative business. House Democrats are set to put their support behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/tick-tock-us-house-lawmakers-prepare-for-speaker-showdown-after-ousting-mccarthy-1114082689.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114112858_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1086829b199db19919b34b8a649aef5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us house of representatives, house speakership, us rep. kevin mccarthy, house speaker, us, who will be house speaker, who will replace mccarthy, next house speaker, speaker vote, steve scalise, hakeem jeffries
us house of representatives, house speakership, us rep. kevin mccarthy, house speaker, us, who will be house speaker, who will replace mccarthy, next house speaker, speaker vote, steve scalise, hakeem jeffries

US House Republicans Nominate Steve Scalise as Speaker - Reports

18:37 GMT 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANHouse Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks to reporters after a closed-door vote meeting to nominate the US Speaker of the House candidate at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, October 11, 2023
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks to reporters after a closed-door vote meeting to nominate the US Speaker of the House candidate at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, October 11, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Republicans are nominating Congressman Steve Scalise to serve as the next House speaker, after the lower chamber of Congress ousted Kevin McCarthy from the role last week, an American newspaper reported on Wednesday.
House Republicans nominated Scalise during a closed meeting in a vote of 113-99, the report said, citing multiple lawmakers familiar with the matter. Scalise currently serves as House Majority Leader.
The House of Representatives will now vote to elect a speaker, which they must do before conducting regular legislative business. House Democrats are set to put their support behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
Americas
Tick, Tock: US House Lawmakers Prepare for Speaker Showdown After Ousting McCarthy
03:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала