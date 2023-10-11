International
US House Speaker-Nominee Scalise Does Not Have Enough Support to Hold Full Vote - Source
US House Speaker-Nominee Scalise Does Not Have Enough Support to Hold Full Vote - Source
US Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was officially nominated for the House speakership on Wednesday, does not have enough support from his colleagues at present to hold a full confirmation vote, a congressional source told Sputnik.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was officially nominated for the House speakership on Wednesday, does not have enough support from his colleagues at present to hold a full confirmation vote, a congressional source told Sputnik."Don’t know that Scalise has the votes to bring it to the floor," the source said, echoing earlier sentiments voiced by Capitol Hill insiders. The House of Representatives must elect a new speaker before conducting normal legislative business, such as passing bills. Earlier Wednesday, House Republicans voted to nominate Scalise, the chamber's majority leader, as speaker in a vote of 113-99, beating fellow US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). However, several Republicans, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Max Miller (R-OH) have said they would still vote for Jordan in a full vote on the House floor. Scalise's fate as a speaker was immediately thrown into murky waters after the party moved to table the floor vote before the full chamber. Insiders have suggested the longer the vote is held off, the chances of the Louisiana lawmaker securing the gavel will become less likely.
US House Speaker-Nominee Scalise Does Not Have Enough Support to Hold Full Vote - Source

22:02 GMT 11.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was officially nominated for the House speakership on Wednesday, does not have enough support from his colleagues at present to hold a full confirmation vote, a congressional source told Sputnik.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was officially nominated for the House speakership on Wednesday, does not have enough support from his colleagues at present to hold a full confirmation vote, a congressional source told Sputnik.
"Don’t know that Scalise has the votes to bring it to the floor," the source said, echoing earlier sentiments voiced by Capitol Hill insiders.
The House of Representatives must elect a new speaker before conducting normal legislative business, such as passing bills.
Earlier Wednesday, House Republicans voted to nominate Scalise, the chamber's majority leader, as speaker in a vote of 113-99, beating fellow US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).
However, several Republicans, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Max Miller (R-OH) have said they would still vote for Jordan in a full vote on the House floor.
“I’m not switching my vote,” Miller told media. “I’m Jim Jordan all the way.”
Scalise's fate as a speaker was immediately thrown into murky waters after the party moved to table the floor vote before the full chamber. Insiders have suggested the longer the vote is held off, the chances of the Louisiana lawmaker securing the gavel will become less likely.
Americas
US House Republicans Nominate Steve Scalise as Speaker - Reports
18:37 GMT

The lower congressional chamber has been without an official speaker since the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on October 3, an initiative that was widely encouraged by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

With a 216-210 vote, McCarthy made history as the first House speaker to be removed from the post after eight Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the motion to vacate.

