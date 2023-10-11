https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/us-space-force-bans-generative-ai-tools-over-security-concerns-1114111612.html
The US Space Force (USSF) has placed a temporary ban on online generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools over cybersecurity concerns, US Air Force spokeswoman Tanya Downsworth told Sputnik on Wednesday.
“A strategic pause on the use of Generative AI and Large Language Models within the US Space Force has been implemented as we determine the best path forward to integrate these capability into Guardians’ roles and the USSF mission. This is a temporary measure to protect the data of our service and Guardians," Downsworth said in a statement. Earlier on Wednesday, an American news agency reported, citing a September 29 staff memorandum from Space Force’s chief technology and innovation officer Lisa Costa, that the use of any government data with such tools was not authorized, unless specifically approved. The memorandum added that new guidance would be released within 30 days. Downsworth confirmed to Sputnik the authenticity of the memorandum.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Space Force (USSF) has placed a temporary ban on online generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools over cybersecurity concerns, US Air Force spokeswoman Tanya Downsworth told Sputnik on Wednesday.
“A strategic pause on the use of Generative AI and Large Language Models within the US Space Force has been implemented as we determine the best path forward to integrate these capability into Guardians’ roles and the USSF mission. This is a temporary measure to protect the data
of our service and Guardians," Downsworth said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, an American news agency reported, citing a September 29 staff memorandum from Space Force’s chief technology and innovation officer Lisa Costa, that the use of any government data
with such tools was not authorized, unless specifically approved.
The memorandum added that new guidance would be released within 30 days.
Downsworth confirmed to Sputnik the authenticity of the memorandum.