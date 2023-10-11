https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/us-space-force-bans-generative-ai-tools-over-security-concerns-1114111612.html

US Space Force Bans Generative AI Tools Over Security Concerns

US Space Force Bans Generative AI Tools Over Security Concerns

The US Space Force (USSF) has placed a temporary ban on online generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools over cybersecurity concerns, US Air Force spokeswoman Tanya Downsworth told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2023-10-11T17:54+0000

2023-10-11T17:54+0000

2023-10-11T17:54+0000

us air force

us

us space force (ussf)

artificial intelligence (ai)

pentagon

us department of defense (dod)

military

secret data

data leak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080468239_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0952acfa643229b133540b92dd29cf0c.jpg

“A strategic pause on the use of Generative AI and Large Language Models within the US Space Force has been implemented as we determine the best path forward to integrate these capability into Guardians’ roles and the USSF mission. This is a temporary measure to protect the data of our service and Guardians," Downsworth said in a statement. Earlier on Wednesday, an American news agency reported, citing a September 29 staff memorandum from Space Force’s chief technology and innovation officer Lisa Costa, that the use of any government data with such tools was not authorized, unless specifically approved. The memorandum added that new guidance would be released within 30 days. Downsworth confirmed to Sputnik the authenticity of the memorandum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/more-than-half-of-all-americans-worry-over-growing-role-of-ai-in-daily-life---poll-1112953650.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

generative ai, artificial intelligence, threat to humanity, information leak, ai technology, us space force, us air force, government data