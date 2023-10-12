https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/atacms-why-are-us-war-hawks-so-desperate-to-send-tactical-missile-system-to-ukraine-1114148434.html
ATACMS: Why are US War Hawks So Desperate to Send Tactical Missile System to Ukraine?
Hawks in Washington have spent months demanding the delivery of US MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to Ukraine. What are the tactical missile system's capabilities? And why would they pose such a danger in the Zelensky regime's hands?
2023-10-12T18:40+0000
2023-10-12T18:40+0000
2023-10-12T18:40+0000
The Biden administration has reportedly signed off on sending ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, with Kiev expected to get a "small number" of the long-range tactical ballistic missiles for the ongoing NATO proxy war against Russia. The Pentagon announced readiness to deliver cluster bomb-armed ATACMS to Kiev last week, pending final White House approval.Washington's ATACMS pledge marks another step up the escalation ladder with Moscow, with Russian officials warning NATO repeatedly about the dangers associated with sending increasingly advanced strike systems to Kiev, which not only risks accidental escalation into a world-ending nuclear war, but increases the chances of sophisticated Western armaments winding up on the black market after resale by corrupt Ukrainian officials.Kiev has already used its existing long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and cluster munitions to target civilian areas in the Donbass, Belgorod and elsewhere, and the deployment of ATACMS would increase these capabilities further. But it won't change the situation on the battlefield, with Kiev's costly summer counteroffensive stalled and Biden administration officials warning that Washington is "coming near to the end of the rope" on additional Ukraine funding.
