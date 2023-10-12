https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/sputnik-reporter-his-wife-injured-in-drone-attack-in-belgorod-region-their-daughter-killed-1114137219.html

Sputnik Reporter, His Wife Injured in Drone Attack in Belgorod Region, Their Daughter Killed

Sputnik Reporter, His Wife Injured in Drone Attack in Belgorod Region, Their Daughter Killed

A Sputnik journalist and his wife were wounded in a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strike near Belgorod, while their daughter was killed, said Dmitry Kiselyov, head of Rossiya Segodnya Russian state-media group, Sputnik's parent company.“The Kiev regime embarked upon this terrorist attack on peaceful villages in Russia out of desperation, in response to what was happening on the battlefront. We are doing everything possible to help the family, support them, heal them,” said Kiselyov, adding that a decision was being taken as to whether it is necessary to transport the wounded to Moscow.The general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group lamented the fact that these losses among the media group’s journalist staff were not the first.The wife of the Sputnik journalist, who was wounded with him during Ukraine’s drone attack, is an employee of the Belgorod State Technological University (BSTU named after V. G. Shukhov), candidate of philological sciences Olesya Akifi.According to a Sputnik source, the couple had been visiting their elderly relatives. It was added that the wounded woman does not yet know about the death of her daughter.Earlier in the day, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov had said on Telegram that a child died when debris from a drone shot down by Russian air defenses collapsed on a house near the Russian city of Belgorod, causing a fire.

