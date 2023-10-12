https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/bidens-foreign-policy-a-disaster-made-world-a-more-dangerous-place-1114122913.html

Biden's Foreign Policy a 'Disaster', Made World a 'More Dangerous Place'

The Biden administration's disastrous foreign policy has made the world a more dangerous place, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.

The Biden administration's disastrous foreign policy has made the world a more dangerous place, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.The current escalation in the Middle East is just one example of the Democratic POTUS' diplomacy failure, or rather, "lack of diplomacy", the former State Department official underscored.Amid the spiralling violence, and as the blame game for the intelligence failure which allowed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants to infiltrate the border between Gaza and Israel picks up steam, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the developments as a clear sign of the failure of the US policy in the Middle East."The Ukrainian crisis continues, and, unfortunately, we see a sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East. I think that many will agree with me that this is a clear example of the failure of the policy of the United States in the Middle East, which tried to monopolize the settlement, but, unfortunately, was not concerned with finding compromises acceptable to both sides, but, on the contrary, promoted its own ideas about how it should be done," Putin said as he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani in Moscow.Putin argued that Washington had attempted to monopolize settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, focusing on promoting its own ideas and putting pressure on both sides rather than finding acceptable compromises. He also underscored that Washington’s actions failed to take into account the “fundamental interests of the Palestinian people," in reference to the need to implement decisions by the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state.In another sign of how US officials had been blindsided by the brewing escalation, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had bragged about what he called positive developments in the Middle East that were allowing the Biden administration to focus on other regions. "The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades,” Sullivan said at The Atlantic Festival on September 29. “The Biden foreign policy has been a disaster,” underscored Larry Johnson.Looking back at the fallout from the Biden administration's foreign policy, which has resulted in the ongoing NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, constant egging on of conflict with China, Johnson underscored that the world had become “a more dangerous place.”

