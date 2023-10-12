https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/bidens-foreign-policy-a-disaster-made-world-a-more-dangerous-place-1114122913.html
Biden's Foreign Policy a 'Disaster', Made World a 'More Dangerous Place'
The Biden administration's disastrous foreign policy has made the world a more dangerous place, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his regrets about the recent escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, he labelled it a failure of the US policy in the Middle East. Washington had sought to "monopolize" the resolution of the conflict, while failing to find compromises acceptable to both sides, he said.
The Biden administration's disastrous foreign policy
has made the world a more dangerous place, Larry Johnson
, retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik
.
The current escalation in the Middle East
is just one example of the Democratic POTUS' diplomacy failure, or rather, "lack of diplomacy
", the former State Department official underscored.
“US diplomacy is this: do what we tell you to do, or we're going to impose sanctions. That's not how you win friends and influence enemies. It's just someone who's going to order people about as if they are their personal servants, it is not going to get respect and is going to have people working against them if they can. I think that's the situation we are in," Johnson stressed.
Palestinian militants based in the Gaza Strip launched an offensive against Israel dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, launching a barrage of missiles while other groups breached the border and advanced into Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) retaliated with airstrikes against the Gaza Strip under the “Swords of Iron” op, targeted at Hamas.
Amid the spiralling violence, and as the blame game for the intelligence failure
which allowed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants to infiltrate the border between Gaza and Israel picks up steam, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the developments as a clear sign of the failure of the US policy in the Middle East
.
"The Ukrainian crisis continues, and, unfortunately, we see a sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East. I think that many will agree with me that this is a clear example of the failure of the policy of the United States in the Middle East, which tried to monopolize the settlement, but, unfortunately, was not concerned with finding compromises acceptable to both sides, but, on the contrary, promoted its own ideas about how it should be done," Putin said as he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani in Moscow.
Putin argued that Washington had attempted to monopolize settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, focusing on promoting its own ideas and putting pressure on both sides rather than finding acceptable compromises. He also underscored that Washington’s actions failed to take into account the “fundamental interests of the Palestinian people
," in reference to the need to implement decisions by the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state.
In another sign of how US officials had been blindsided by the brewing escalation, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had bragged about what he called positive developments in the Middle East that were allowing the Biden administration to focus on other regions. "The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades,” Sullivan said at The Atlantic Festival on September 29.
“The Biden foreign policy has been a disaster,” underscored Larry Johnson.
“It's a real contrast with what Donald Trump was trying to do. While a lot of his public comments can be objectionable, you find that Trump, he was able to negotiate deals... And he was in talks with Saudi Arabia working to get the Saudis and the Israelis together... And I know that for a fact from people who were involved in meetings with him and in intelligence briefings, he was averse to war. He wanted to talk of finding a negotiated deal before he wanted to get people killing each other. That's not Joe Biden. Joe Biden is the president of death," Johnson said.
Looking back at the fallout from the Biden administration's foreign policy, which has resulted in the ongoing NATO proxy war
against Russia in Ukraine, constant egging on of conflict with China
, Johnson underscored that the world had become “a more dangerous place
.”
“It [the Biden administration] has not done anything to enhance world security cooperation among nations. It's done just the opposite. And they're almost like an arsonist running around with gasoline and a lit torch setting fire to buildings,” concluded Larry Johnson.