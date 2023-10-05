Never Mind Funding, West Has No More Arms to Give to Ukraine
Even NATO's most senior military officer has admitted that the bloc has nothing left to give to Ukraine. Former US Marine Brian Berletic, an independent geopolitical researcher and writer, said the battle over the US budget merely masked the West's failure.
The row in Washington over military aid to Ukraine masks the fact that NATO has run out of arms to send, says a former US marine.
Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of NATO's Military Committee, admitted to the Warsaw Security Forum this week that "the bottom of the barrel is now visible" after 18 months of doling out arms to the Kiev regime.
He urged governments and defence firms to "ramp up production in a much higher tempo" to match the thousands of artillery shells fired by Ukrainian forces every day — many at inhabited towns and cities behind the Russian lines.
Brian Berletic told Sputnik that the US Congress showdown between US president Joe Biden's Democratic Party and the Republicans over funding for Ukraine was not the issue.
"The United States has plenty of money just printed out of thin air. I don't think that that is really the problem," Berletic said. "The main problem regarding support for Ukraine is weapons and ammunition, they are simply out of it. And there's no possible way to manufacture, produce it in any timely manner."
The partisan row has already claimed the scalp of Republican Congress speaker Kevin McCarthy after Biden declared that the two had reached a secret deal to keep funding the proxy conflict with Russia.
But the commentator questioned whether it was just a way towards an "off ramp from this conflict that they've gotten themselves into."
"A lot of these Republicans who are attempting to stop funding for Ukraine, a lot of them just see it as a lost cause and they want to pivot as quickly as possible to China and create a very similar conflict there in the Pacific," Berletic noted.
He lamented the lack of a cohesive peace movement in the US, with established groups like Code Pink refusing to work with Republicans to cut off funding to Ukraine.
"I wish that this was an anti-war movement. I wish this was Republicans realizing that foreign entanglements are detrimental to the best interests of the American people," Berletic said. "But unfortunately, I don't think that that is the case."
The former US serviceman highlighted the contradiction in the West's justification for stripping its arsenals bare to arm Ukraine — on the pretext that Russia wants to conquer the entire country followed by NATO member states one by one.
He argued that the Russian operation would "stop there in Ukraine" once its goals of demilitarization and de-Nazification had been achieved.
"That is actually Moscow's objective, to eliminate this threat that the US and the rest of NATO created right on their border, creating this anti-Russian, violent, murderous proxy raid on their border," Berletic Stressed. "That is why they launched the special military operation to resolve that very tangible threat to their national security."
But to keep its proxy fighting Russia, NATO is "running out of bullets, out of weapons and ammunition," he said.
"If Russia wanted to, they could continue pushing. Once they resolve this, the conflict in Ukraine, they could just keep going, but they're not going to," Berletic said. "This is the same thing we've seen happen with many, particularly US led narratives. It is obviously a lie, and the lie can only sustain itself for so long."
