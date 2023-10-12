https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/blinken-says-us-supports-finland-estonias-probe-into-balticconnector-gas-pipeline-damage-1114131398.html
Blinken Says US Supports Finland, Estonia's Probe Into Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Damage
Blinken Says US Supports Finland, Estonia's Probe Into Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Damage
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States supports the investigation of Finland and Estonia into the causes of the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which runs from Finland to Estonia under the Baltic Sea.
2023-10-12T09:31+0000
2023-10-12T09:31+0000
2023-10-12T09:31+0000
world
antony blinken
estonia
finland
baltic sea
nord stream
gas pipeline
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111458180_0:122:3210:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_3625561bb41006ce7731251412ab01fe.jpg
"We stand with NATO Allies Finland and Estonia as they investigate damage to undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and support their ongoing investigation to determine the cause," Blinken said on X (formerly known as Twitter).Earlier on Wednesday, Finnish police spokesman Mikko Simola said that some external traces had been detected in the seabed near the site where Balticconnector was damaged, adding that the Central Finland Police Department was investigating the matter together with colleagues from Estonia. On Wednesday, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that his ministry obtained photo and video footage of the damage, which suggests that the pipeline had been pulled from one side and dragged. Authorities cannot rule out that the pipeline had been damaged by an anchor, media reported. On Tuesday, NORSAR, an independent seismic monitoring organization, said that it had recorded what appeared to be an explosion at the pipeline. The suspected explosion was measured at 1.0 on the Richter scale, which NORSAR said was much smaller than the explosion at Russia's Nord Stream pipeline in September 2022. Balticconnector was shut down early on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns that gas was leaking from the 48-mile undersea pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 2.6 billion cubic meters. Pipeline operator Gasgrid Finland said the pipeline appeared to have been damaged. Balticconnector is a gas pipeline connecting the Finnish city of Inga and Estonia's Paldiski. The pipeline gives Finland access to Latvia's Incukalns underground gas storage facility.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/external-traces-found-in-seabed-near-balticconnector-pipeline-leak---finnish-police-1114115199.html
estonia
finland
baltic sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111458180_240:0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_66f3405a15ed36839e723203fd222e45.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
balticconnector gas pipeline damage, investigation of finland and estonia, us secretary of state antony blinken
balticconnector gas pipeline damage, investigation of finland and estonia, us secretary of state antony blinken
Blinken Says US Supports Finland, Estonia's Probe Into Balticconnector Gas Pipeline Damage
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States supports the investigation of Finland and Estonia into the causes of the damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which runs from Finland to Estonia under the Baltic Sea.
"We stand with NATO Allies Finland and Estonia as they investigate damage to undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and support their ongoing investigation to determine the cause," Blinken said on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Earlier on Wednesday, Finnish police spokesman Mikko Simola said that some external traces had been detected in the seabed near the site where Balticconnector was damaged
, adding that the Central Finland Police Department was investigating the matter together with colleagues from Estonia.
On Wednesday, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that his ministry obtained photo and video footage of the damage, which suggests that the pipeline had been pulled from one side and dragged. Authorities cannot rule out that the pipeline had been damaged by an anchor, media reported.
On Tuesday, NORSAR, an independent seismic monitoring organization, said that it had recorded what appeared to be an explosion at the pipeline. The suspected explosion was measured at 1.0 on the Richter scale, which NORSAR said was much smaller than the explosion at Russia's Nord Stream pipeline in September 2022.
Balticconnector was shut down early on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns that gas was leaking from the 48-mile undersea pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 2.6 billion cubic meters. Pipeline operator Gasgrid Finland said the pipeline appeared to have been damaged.
Balticconnector is a gas pipeline connecting the Finnish city of Inga and Estonia's Paldiski. The pipeline gives Finland access to Latvia's Incukalns underground gas storage facility.