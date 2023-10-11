Balticconnector Pipeline to Be Recommissioned in April 2024 at Earliest - Operator

International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
The recently damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline, located between Finland and Estonia, could be recommissioned in April 2024 at the earliest, the Gasgrid Finland pipeline operator said on Wednesday.
16:34 GMT 11.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recently damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline, located between Finland and Estonia, could be recommissioned in April 2024 at the earliest, the Gasgrid Finland pipeline operator said on Wednesday.
"Based on preliminary expert assessments, it can be assumed that the planning of the repair work, the mobilization of the necessary underwater equipment and the actual repair measures, including the inspection of the repaired pipe section and commissioning, will last at least five months. Therefore, the earliest possible commissioning date of the Balticconnector — pipeline would be at the beginning of April 2024," the operator's statement read.
It added that the Finnish gas system remained stable and that the supply from the LNG terminal near the Finnish city of Inga had been secured. The terminal's capacity should be sufficient to meet demand even in the coming winter, when gas consumption is usually higher, the operator said.
Energy Crisis in Europe
NATO Chief Vows United Response If Balticconnector Pipeline Leak Proves to Be Sabotage
12:41 GMT
On Tuesday, NORSAR, an independent seismic monitoring organization, stated that it had recorded what appeared to be an explosion at the pipeline. The suspected explosion was measured at 1.0 on the Richter scale, which NORSAR said was much smaller than the explosion at Russia's Nord Stream pipeline in September 2022.
Balticconnector was shut down early on October 8 after a sudden drop in pressure raised concerns that gas was leaking from the 48-mile undersea pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 2.6 billion cubic meters. Pipeline operator Gasgrid Finland said the pipeline appeared to have been damaged.
Balticconnector is a gas pipeline connecting the Finnish city of Inga and Estonia's Paldiski. The pipeline gives Finland access to Latvia's Incukalns underground gas storage facility.
