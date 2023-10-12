https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/firm-axes-trip-to-recover-titanic-artifacts-after-officials-death-in-titan-implosion-1114156599.html

Firm Axes Trip to Recover Titanic Artifacts After Official's Death in Titan Implosion

Firm Axes Trip to Recover Titanic Artifacts After Official's Death in Titan Implosion

The abrupt change comes in the wake of a profound loss — the tragic death of renowned expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who perished in the Titan submersible implosion near the Titanic.

The untimely demise of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic, Inc., (RMST) recently prompted officials to call off a planned 2024 expedition to recover artifacts from the Titanic shipwreck site.Nargeolet, who played a key figure in the company's efforts to recover and exhibit artifacts from the doomed vessel, was one of five people who died during the Titan submersible's final dive in June.Additionally, RMST will withhold sending another crewed submersible to the Titanic until further investigation into the Titan's implosion is conducted by the US Coast Guard.Prior to the June tragedy, RMST had intended to capture interior and exterior images of the Titanic, as well as retrieve objects from the debris field and freestanding items within the sunken ocean liner, including items from the iconic Marconi room.The change in plans raises questions about the company's legal battle with the US government, which seeks to prevent any physical intrusion into the Titanic's hull, citing federal law that designates the wreck as a gravesite. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, where the case will likely continue to be a contentious legal issue.The latest comes as the US Coast Guard revealed on Tuesday that officials had recovered additional debris, including "presumed" human remains. The findings have since been sent for further analysis.

