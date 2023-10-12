Firm Axes Trip to Recover Titanic Artifacts After Official's Death in Titan Implosion
Commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet laughs, at Black Falcon Pier in Boston on Sept. 1, 1996.
The Titan implosion garnered worldwide attention in June when the submersible lost contact with its mother ship as it made its descent to the Titanic shipwreck site. It's believed the vessel reached a depth of 13,000 feet (nearly 4,000 meters) when its hull collapsed under the pressure of the North Atlantic waters.
The untimely demise of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic, Inc., (RMST) recently prompted officials to call off a planned 2024 expedition to recover artifacts from the Titanic shipwreck site.
Nargeolet, who played a key figure in the company's efforts to recover and exhibit artifacts from the doomed vessel, was one of five people who died during the Titan submersible's final dive in June.
"Out of respect for P.H. Nargeolet and his family, and the other four people who perished so recently at the site, and their families, the company has decided that artifact recovery would not be appropriate at this time," the firm wrote.
Additionally, RMST will withhold sending another crewed submersible to the Titanic until further investigation into the Titan's implosion is conducted by the US Coast Guard.
Prior to the June tragedy, RMST had intended to capture interior and exterior images of the Titanic, as well as retrieve objects from the debris field and freestanding items within the sunken ocean liner, including items from the iconic Marconi room.
The change in plans raises questions about the company's legal battle with the US government, which seeks to prevent any physical intrusion into the Titanic's hull, citing federal law that designates the wreck as a gravesite. A hearing is scheduled for Friday in US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, where the case will likely continue to be a contentious legal issue.
"In light of the OceanGate tragedy, the loss of our dear colleague Paul-Henri 'P.H.' Nargeolet, and the ongoing investigation, we have opted to amend our previous filing to only conduct unmanned imaging and survey work at this time," RMS Titanic, Inc. CEO Jessica Sanders explained.
The legal dispute revolves around federal law and an agreement between the US and Great Britain, recognizing the Titanic as a memorial to the over 1,500 individuals who died during its doomed voyage in 1912.
While the government contends that disturbing the wreck or its artifacts is prohibited, RMS Titanic, Inc. has previously argued that they infringe upon its salvage rights in international waters. The company further asserts the court in Norfolk has jurisdiction over the constitutionality of their legal standing, which is supported by centuries of maritime law precedent.
The latest comes as the US Coast Guard revealed on Tuesday that officials had recovered additional debris, including "presumed" human remains. The findings have since been sent for further analysis.